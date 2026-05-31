Mis-Teeq Makes Big Comeback on Britain's Got Talent

The iconic girl group, consisting of Alesha Dixon, Sabrina Washington, and Su-Elise Nash, performed live for the first time in 22 years during the Britain's Got Talent final. Their performance received a mixed response from fans, with some praising their return and others criticizing their performance. The group is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Lickin' On Both Sides, with a one-off show at Wembley Arena in September.

Mis-Teeq made a big comeback as they took to the stage during the Britain's Got Talent final and performed live for the first time in 22 years.

The band, consisting of Alesha Dixon, Sabrina Washington, and Su-Elise Nash, performed a medley of their biggest hits including Scandalous. Their performance came ahead of a one night only show later this year in September, when they will host a gig at the OVO Arena Wembley.

However, their return did receive a mixed response from fans, who were left divided over whether the performance was a triumph or a flop. Some fans lauded the performance, calling it 'the best act of BGT final' and 'pure pop perfection'. Others were less impressed, questioning why the group had returned and criticizing their performance. Alesha Dixon and her bandmates have been offered reunion opportunities in the past, but have only now decided to take the plunge.

They are set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Lickin' On Both Sides, with a one-off show at Wembley Arena in September. Tickets go on general sale on May 29, with a pre-sale available for eager fans on May 27. The group's reunion is a celebration of their cultural impact and the sound that helped define an era.

Mis-Teeq enjoyed major chart success during their initial run, with two top ten albums and seven consecutive singles in the UK Singles Chart. However, the group split up in 2005 after their record label folded. It's been over 20 years since the iconic trio, made up of Alesha, 47, Sabrina, 47, and Su-Elise, 44, split in 2005. But now they're preparing to dazzle London with a major 'One Night Stand' reunion concert on Saturday, September 12.

The night will feature all of the group's biggest hits and is a celebration of the Mis-Teeq sound and cultural impact that helped define an era. Announcing the news in Vogue, the trio revealed they would be doing a one-off show at Wembley Arena in September. Revealing why they got back together, Alesha said: 'We've been offered reunion stuff over the years, but it's never felt right.

The performance came ahead of a one night only show later this year in September, when they will host a gig at the OVO Arena Wembley. However, their return did receive a mixed response from fans, who were left divided over whether the performance was a triumph or a flop. Those who enjoyed their act lauded the performance on X, saying: 'Best act of BGT final. Alesha Dixon and Mis-Teeq!

'; 'Just seen Mis-Teeq performing on BGT and it has made me SO HAPPY. Pure pop perfection'; 'Mis-Teeq making a comeback!? RIP. DIED.

DEAD'; OMG MIS-TEEQ WAS AMAZING'; Mis-Teeq the real winners of BGT! What a comeback'. Mis-Teeq made a big comeback as they took to the stage during the Britain's Got Talent final and performed live for the first time in 22 years The band - which consists of Alesha Dixon , Sabrina Washington, Su-Elise Nash, performed a medley of their biggest hits including Scandalous But not everyone was impressed and some questioned why they had returned.

They said: 'Mis-Teeq are either skint or they need the money... BGT'; 'Mis-Teeq just closed out the BGT final. I was expecting a lot and didn't get it. Where were the dancers?

They needed more to fill the stage and hide the vocals more'; 'I was considering going to see Mis-Teeq... maybe not'; 'ITV you are a commercial TV company, did you give free advertising to Alesha Dixon and Mis-Teeq? Because if you did other private companies are subsidising this and should get parts of the revenue'; 'Some things should be left in the past'; 'So they couldn't get anyone better than bloody Mis-Teeq'; 'True colours of BGT coming through...advertising Mis-Teeq (Aka Alicia Dixon) on primetime.

Free advertising'; 'Mis-Teeq=Mis-take. That was a shouty effin awful mess'. It's been over 20 years since the iconic trio, made up of Alesha, 47, Sabrina, 47, and Su-Elise, 44, split in 2005. But now they're preparing to dazzle London with a major 'One Night Stand' reunion concert on Saturday, September 12.

The night will feature all of the group's biggest hits and is a celebration of the Mis-Teeq sound and cultural impact that helped define an era. Announcing the news in Vogue, the trio revealed they would be doing a one-off show at the OVO Arena Wembley. Revealing why they got back together, Alesha said: 'We've been offered reunion stuff over the years, but it's never felt right.

The performance came ahead of a one night only show later this year in September, when they will host a gig at the OVO Arena Wembley However, their return did receive a mixed response from fans, who were left divided over whether the performance was a triumph or a flop However, their return did receive a mixed response from fans, who were left divided over whether the performance was a triumph or a flop 'This time, everything just lined up.

' The BGT star added: 'It feels like it is just slotting back into place, guys. 'It's just like it used to be - me saying too much and them two looking at me like, 'Oh, here she goes! ' The band's reunion is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Lickin' On Both Sides.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on May 29, while eager fans can also sign up for the pre-sale which opens at 10am on May 27. The girl group, which produced worldwide hit Scandalous, was formed in 1999. Mis-Teeq enjoyed major chart success, with two top ten albums and seven consecutive singles in the UK Singles Chart.

However, in 2005 the group split up after their then record label folded





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mis-Teeq Alesha Dixon Sabrina Washington Su-Elise Nash Britain's Got Talent Wembley Arena One Night Stand Lickin' On Both Sides Scandalous

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Star Susan Boyle Unrecognizable After Glamorous Blond MakeoverNearly two decades after her life-changing audition, the talented singer debuts a new look.

Read more »

Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell left terrified by death-defying act Liwei YangSimon Cowell was left terrified by contestant Liwei Yang's death-defying performance on Britain's Got Talent. Liwei, a fire juggler, left the panel and viewers on the edge of their seats as she swung huge fiery ropes above her head before balancing a smouldering table on her feet.

Read more »

Jeremy Clarkson's Hawkstone Farmers Choir Wins Britain's Got Talent Amid ControversyThe Hawkstone Farmers Choir, formed by Jeremy Clarkson, won Britain's Got Talent 2024, sparking accusations of a fix due to Clarkson's ITV connections. The choir, consisting of 32 farming members, also promotes mental health awareness.

Read more »

The Hawkstone Farmers Choir, funded by Jeremy Clarkson, wins Britain's Got Talent 2024 amid controversyThe choir, consisting of farmers and agricultural workers, won the public vote and took home £250,000 and a slot at the Royal Variety Performance. The victory was met with accusations of a fix due to Jeremy Clarkson's involvement with ITV, while the choir aims to raise mental health awareness in farming communities.

Read more »