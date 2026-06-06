Mirra Andreeva Wins Maiden Grand Slam Title at Roland-Garros

The 19-year-old defeated Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska in two sets.

There is a Seles-like hunger in Mirra Andreeva's drive to succeed. There has always been a question of when, not if, the 19-year-old would win her first Grand Slam title since she burst onto the scene after winning her first WTA match at 15.

That win is here, and it looks like the 2026 Roland-Garros title.6-3, 6-2 on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Paris to claim her maiden Grand Slam title. She is the youngest Roland-Garros champion since 18-year-old Monica Seles won her third consecutive title in Paris in 1992. She joins Chris Evert and Coco Gauff as players who won their first major at 19 years old.

Chwalinska's run has been nothing short of a surprise Cinderella run, defeating Anna Kalinskaya and Diana Shnaider on her way to her first Grand Slam final. The Polish national is only the second qualifier in the Open era to reach a major final in singles after Emma Raducanu's title-winning run at the US Open 2021. Andreeva's shot-making proved too powerful for Chwalinska to overcome as she took the match in one hour and 22 minutes.

The Russian took advantage early on to break Chwalinska in the first game of the match, although Chwalinska answered with a break of her own in the following game. The first hold of the match didn't come until Chwalinska held her serve to love, making it 3-2 in the first set. Patience and a bit of assistance from the winds that have marked Court Philippe-Chatrier since the semifinals gave Andreeva the break for a 4-3 lead.

Andreeva didn't let this break slip out of her hands as she went on to win the first set, forcing Chwalinska to concede only her second set of her entire run at the tournament. From then on, it was all Andreeva as she broke out with a 3-0 lead in the second set. She appeared to be playing a lot more freely, nailing one winner after another to advance to a 5-0 lead.

Chwalinska had woken up by then, taking the next two games and gearing up to attempt a comeback. Like the champion she was destined to be, Andreeva took back control of the match after an unforced error by Chwalinska gave her three match points at the tip of her racket. One perfectly timed backhand approach shot later, Andreeva was crowned the 2026 Roland-Garros champion.

"I've been watching Roland Garros on TV since I was very, very young," Andreeva told the crowd as she lifted La Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen. "It's been a big dream of mine to win this tournament, and I honestly can't believe I'm holding the trophy. " It's certain to be the first of many major titles for the young Russian star if she continues in this form, thanks to coach Conchita Martínez, a major champion at Wimbledon and a Roland-Garros finalist herself.

Andreeva will now move to 6th in the WTA live rankings, surpassing Gauff and Elina Svitolina as she looks to match her best ranking of World No. 5, which she last achieved after Wimbledon in 2025. Chwalinska, who now jumps from World No. 114 to an expected World No. 21, will now be in contention for direct entry at tournaments as she makes her top-30 debut for the first time in her career.

Roland Garros concludes with the men's singles final on June 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated'sGoogle





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