Mirra Andreeva on Winning Her First Grand Slam and Emulating Roger Federer’s Aura

We caught up with newly crowned French Open champion Mirra Andreeva this morning, who spoke candidly about keeping calm and carrying on, her sense of humor, how Roger Federer inspires her, and more.

At just 19 years old, Mirra Andreeva—the Siberia-born tennis pro making serious noise of late—won her firstThis year’s Roland Garros saw everything from a sweltering heatwave to clay-kicking winds, long-odds upsets, and an unusually high quotient of lengthy matches.

In short, the wild two weeks in Paris seemed to rattle even the most experienced players—but not Andreeva. As she tells it, it all tracked towards “locking in” once the quarterfinals began, and with each passing round her disposition seemed to become cooler, calmer, and more convinced.

Tennis pundits have, for some time, been saying that Andreeva would surely win a Slam, if not many—she has a long runway in front of her, a complete game, and a fiery focus to fuel it. But few anticipated that a major would arrive this soon.

Andreeva has sometimes let frustration get in her way in key moments , yet she kept all of that at bay in Paris, decisively cruising in latter rounds through an in-form Marta Kostyuk and, in the final, Maja Chwalinska, who had an historic run all the way from the qualifying rounds. We caught up with Andreeva this morning, who spoke candidly about keeping calm and carrying on, her sense of humor, how Roger Federer inspires her, and more.

: Mirra, congratulations—after the trophy ceremony and all the media appearances, what did you do to treat yourself? Well, the first thing that I did… there is a candy bar on site, so I went to eat some candies because obviously, during the tournament, I couldn’t.

Then our whole team went out to a restaurant and we just had a very nice dinner. I had some French fries. And we just enjoyed the time together. The way my mindset changed compared to the first week.

In the first week, I was a little bit more nervous, and there were more emotions on the court. And then starting from the quarterfinal match, I was just so locked in and so focused, and I think that’s what made the difference. For the trophy ceremony, you wore a Nike jacket with your now-signature phrase, “I want to thank myself,” printed on it.

You first said this when you won the BNP Paribas Open in 2025, and it resonatedpeople admire the confidence and the humor in it. What’s the story behind the jacket itself, though? Are you going to make more?we’re going to make more if I keep winning—hopefully we can get into signature products.

But no, first I had this jacket as a gift from Nike, and I was supposed to wear it every time I’d win a tournament—but I haven’t won much since! So I had it with me just in case I went further. It’s very special to me that they thought of it and made it. How important is having a sense of humor—to both you and within your team?

I’ve read that you and your coach, Conchita Martínez, like to joke around. For me, yes, it’s very important. I like to make jokes and I like to make people laugh. For Conchita and I, we have kind of the same personality in this way—we love to joke around, we love to annoy each other .

It’s what I do when I start to feel comfortable with people. I would never say things like that to the person I just met, but if I know the person very well, that’s my communication—I like to just annoy people! Okay, so I found out that this year they were giving pins for every round that you won. I was like, Wow, these are very pretty—let me see if I can get the whole collection.

Everyone was laughing about it, because I said the pins were my motivation more than anything. And now my tournament credential, the lanyard, is filled completely with them! How would you describe your progress in terms of frustration management over the past few weeks? What are you telling yourself in high-emotion moments?

It’s a combination of things. I try to remember some of the things I talk with my psychologist about—I’m trying to be positive no matter what. I still struggle with that, but in the past week, week and a half, I was able to find a really great mindset, to be able to focus on what I had to do. I try to impersonate all of the great champions on the court when I’m playing, especially Roger .

The aura is insane. The first thing is just his general behavior on court, but I also know that before, when he was younger, he also struggled with emotions and being positive. I feel like if a person like him, a great champion like him, was able to overcome that… it just makes me feel better about myself in that I’m not the only one that sometimes struggles with these things.

If I work hard, I can also get rid of that, like he did. That’s a very good point about Roger’s earlier days. You also mentioned the benefits of speaking with your psychologist. Did she say anything about this tournament in particular that resonated especially strongly?

I talked to her specifically before my semifinal and final match. I texted her, and we decided to have 30-minute talks, and she asked me, “Why are you nervous? ” And I said, “Well, I feel like I’m playing great, but what if I’m not able to keep the same level? ” And she just said simply, “You know you’ve played well before, so why all of a sudden would it not be there the next day?

” She also always tells me a sentence that I think about: “When you play, you’d rather make a mistake than hesitate. ” It helps me play free and go for my shots and be aggressive, rather than just playing tight and putting the ball in the court. It’s like, if I miss, it’s OK. The first that comes to mind was from the actress Lily Collins!

Obviously I watched, and she sent me a very nice message. This is very special to me, and it really means a lot when people reach out. This is a more conceptual question, but: What would be your absolute dream matchup in a Slam final. Anyone, from any time, currently playing or not… I would really love to play against Conchita, my coach.

She won Wimbledon in 1994. I’ve obviously watched her play in a lot of videos from the past, but I would really like to experience by myself how she plays, what decisions she makes, and what she does on court. I would really love to see her mindset, because whatever she tells me I’m sure is true, but it’s always still a little different when you actually are out there on the court. You’ve realized this huge accomplishment now.

What does this change in terms of your own expectations going forward? I just know that the feeling I experienced yesterday after winning—I really want to experience that at least one more time; hopefully, a couple more times! And this, I think, is what’s going to keep me really wanting to work more to improve. I want to feel that feeling again.





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