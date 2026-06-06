Mirra Andreeva dominates Maja Chwalinska to win French Open for first Grand Slam championship

The eighth-ranked Andreeva ended the run of 114th-ranked Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska with a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the Roland Garros final on Saturday.

At 19, she’s a Grand Slam champion. The eighth-ranked Andreeva ended the run of 114th-ranked Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska by 6-3, 6-2 in the French Open final on Saturday.

Andreeva became the youngest player to win the women’s singles title since Monica Seles, who was 18 when she landed her third straight French Open in 1992. Mirra Andreeva celebrates match point against Maja Chwalinska of Poland in their Women’s Singles final on Day Fourteen of the 2026 French Open at Roland Garros on June 06, 2026.

“You’re so young and talented. It’s so annoying,” Chwalinska told Andreeva during the awards ceremony. When Andreeva executed a backhand cross-court winner on her first match point, she threw her racket into the air and dropped on her knees to the clay to celebrate.

During the trophy presentation, Andreeva took the unusual step of thanking herself “for believing in myself, always giving my 100%, even when it’s tough, trying every day to be better as a person and as a player, believing that I can do this, fighting so many demons inside of me.

“Only I know how tough it was for me,” Andreeva added. “How nervous I was throughout these two weeks. ”Andreeva was born Siberia and moved to Sochi and eventually France to develop her tennis career. She drew a loud applause from the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier when she spoke a few words of French during the trophy presentation.

Mirra Andreeva of Russia celebrates with her Suzanne Lenglen trophy after winning her Women’s final match against Maja Chwalinska of Poland at the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 06 June 2026.

“Thanks for your support today and over these past two marvellous weeks here in Paris,” Andreeva said. “It was very important for me. ” Alexander Zverev plays Flavio Cobolli in the men’s final on Sunday to conclude the wildest Grand Slam in recent memory.

Andreeva has been considered a Grand Slam contender since she burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old at the 2023 Madrid Open, where she became the third youngest player to win a main draw match at a WTA 1000 tournament and made the quarterfinals. Lately, Andreeva has had to contend with playing under neutral status and without her country’s flag due to the war with Ukraine.

When she beat Marta Kostyuk in the semifinals, Kostyuk refused to shake her hand, as has been the custom for Ukrainian players facing Russians ever since the war started in 2022. Mirra Andreeva celebrates after winning the women’s final singles match against Maja Chwalinska of Poland on day 14 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris, France on June 6, 2026.

Andreeva has gone a step further than her coach, Conchita Martinez, who lost the 2000 FrenchOpen final to Mary Pierce. The final was played under mostly sunny skies but wind was a factor in the first Grand Slam final for both player. Chwalinska double-faulted on the opening point of the match but she was the first player to hold serve in the fifth game for a 3-2 lead.

But then Andreeva won nine stright games to take control as she found a way to hit through the wind and answer Chwalinska’s array of spins and drop shots. Poland’s Maja Chwalinska reacts to a point against Russia’s Mirra Andreeva during their women’s final. Andreeva produced 25 winners to Chwalinska’s 10 and also had fewer unforced errors: 26 to 29. When Chwalinska was introduced, fans held aloft red-and-white Polish flags and chanted her name: “Ma-ja, Ma-ja.

” Andreeva had little support from the crowd, although there was a shout of “Davai Mirra! ” in Russian late in the match. In men’s doubles, top-seeded Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos retained their title with a 6-4, 6-2 win against Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten. Mirra Andreeva celebrates match point against Maja Chwalinska of Poland in their Women's Singles final on Day Fourteen of the 2026 French Open at Roland Garros on June 06, 2026.

Mirra Andreeva of Russia celebrates with her Suzanne Lenglen trophy after winning her Women's final match against Maja Chwalinska of Poland at the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 06 June 2026. Mirra Andreeva celebrates after winning the women's final singles match against Maja Chwalinska of Poland on day 14 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris, France on June 6, 2026.

Poland's Maja Chwalinska reacts to a point against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their women's final.





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