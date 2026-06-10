Miriam Margolyes to Receive Raindance Icon Award and Discuss Feature Film Plans for Oscar‑Nominated Short

Veteran actress Miriam Margolyes will be honoured with the Raindance Icon Award at the festival's opening gala. The ceremony also celebrates Lloyd Kaufman and a posthumous tribute to Eddie Cochran. Margolyes reflects on her Oscar‑nominated short A Friend of Dorothy, its upcoming feature adaptation and the value of connecting with new talent.

Miriam Margolyes is set to be honoured with the Raindance Icon Award at the opening gala of the festival on 17 June, following the United Kingdom premiere of Michel Parandi's film April X. The ceremony will also recognise two other distinguished figures: American filmmaker Lloyd Kaufman, co‑founder of Troma Entertainment , and a posthumous tribute to rock pioneer Eddie Cochran.

Cochran's sister and mother will receive his Icon Award, which will be displayed alongside his original Gretsch guitar and other trophies at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. The late musician is also the subject of the festival's closing documentary, Kirsty Bell's Eddie Cochran Dont Forget Me. Margolyes, 85, rose to further prominence this year after starring in Lee Knight's short A Friend of Dorothy.

The film made its debut at Raindance almost exactly one year ago and has since enjoyed a successful circuit that culminated in an Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short Film. Knight will present the Icon Award to Margolyes, creating what organisers describe as a full circle moment for both artist and director.

In A Friend of Dorothy, Margolyes portrays a widowed woman whose quiet existence is disrupted when a teenage boy, played by Alistair Nwachukwu, accidentally sends his football into her garden. The unlikely pair forge a tender bond built on shared loneliness, a narrative that has resonated with audiences and critics alike. Reflecting on the nature of awards, the actress cautioned that accolades can breed smugness, a trait she is determined to avoid.

She expressed gratitude for the recognition, noting that many talented performers deserve acknowledgement and that she hopes to accept the honour with humility and grace. When asked what the term icon means to her, Margolyes responded with humour, likening it to a small religious picture of a suffering saint.

She went on to describe herself as a "national treasure" and, more accurately, a "national trinket", insisting that she cannot be discarded and that she continues to expand both personally and professionally. Looking back on her experience with A Friend of Dorothy, Margolyes said she loves hearing the film described as a journey, a word that evokes community and hope amidst the challenges of the present day.

She feels fortunate to have embarked on this creative path and to receive an award that validates the effort she has invested throughout her long career. The actress praised director Lee Knight for his exceptional direction and writing, acknowledging that without his vision she would not have had the opportunity to receive the Icon Award. She felt that presenting the award to him would be a fitting tribute, as his guidance was instrumental in shaping the project.

Margolyes also revealed that there are plans to develop A Friend of Dorothy into a feature‑length film. While the decision ultimately rests with Knight and the producers, she expressed eagerness to participate and believes the story deserves a broader canvas rather than being compressed into a short format. She emphasised that the narrative has ample room to expand, offering audiences a richer exploration of its themes.

Discussing the significance of meeting emerging talent at this stage in her career, Margolyes described it as an injection of life. At 85, she noted that opportunities to connect with younger artists are rare, but essential for keeping her perspective fresh. She highlighted the diversity of the entertainment world, describing it as a broad church that includes people of all ages, sizes, sexual orientations and backgrounds - a microcosm of how the world should be.

The Raindance festival continues to celebrate both established icons and rising stars, reinforcing its reputation as a platform where independent cinema, music heritage and inter‑generational collaboration intersect





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