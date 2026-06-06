Miranda Kerr Stuns in Dior Gown at Paris Party, Reveals Anti-Aging Sofwave Treatments and Wellness Regime

Miranda Kerr turned heads in a colorful Dior gown at the JR X Evan Spiegel party in Paris. The supermodel also shared details about her non-invasive Sofwave skincare treatments, daily celery juice ritual, ice baths, and other wellness practices.

Miranda Kerr made a striking appearance at the JR X Evan Spiegel party held at Cheval Blanc in Paris on Friday. The 43-year-old model wore an exclusive Dior gown that previously graced Deva Cassel, Monica Bellucci's daughter, at the Dior Cruise 2027 fashion show in Los Angeles.

Accompanied by her husband, Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel, Kerr arrived at Langosteria, turning heads with the gown's dramatic thigh-high split that showcased her toned legs. She accessorized minimally, opting for simple gold earrings, a gold bangle, and black heels, while wearing her long brunette hair down. The low-cut, colorful gown was the clear focal point of her ensemble.

Evan Spiegel, 36, complemented her look in a navy suit and button-up shirt, and the couple were photographed affectionately together at the event. Beyond the fashion moment, Miranda Kerr has been open about her skincare routine and wellness practices. In April, she shared on Instagram that she undergoes Sofwave treatments with aesthetician Karen Villanueva, known as Nurse Karen. Kerr described the procedure as non-invasive with no downtime, calling it essential for anti-aging.

Nurse Karen explained that Sofwave uses advanced ultrasound technology to heat the skin's dermis, stimulating collagen and elastin production to lift sagging skin, reduce wrinkles, fine lines, acne scars, and cellulite. Kerr's commitment to skin health extends to other unconventional methods, such as taking placenta pills to balance hormones. She also follows a rigorous daily wellness regimen, which she detailed in an interview with Get The Gloss.

Upon waking, she drinks a liter of organic celery juice on an empty stomach to alleviate symptoms of proctitis, a form of IBS she developed during her second pregnancy. Her routine includes sessions in a heated room followed by plunges into an inflatable ice bath on her balcony, during which she practices Wim Hof Method breathing techniques. Kerr owns a Higherdose Infrared Sauna Blanket, priced at AU$1,088, to incorporate heated therapy into her workday.

She carries peppermint essential oil beadlets for digestion and schedules weekly hyperbaric oxygen treatments. Her skincare routine features products from her own brand, Kora Organics, such as the AU$94 face oil and SPF30 sun drops, as well as RMS UnCoverup Concealer and ReDimension hydra powder blush.

For fitness, Kerr does short, four-minute yoga and dance cardio workouts, often following Kundalini yoga and Megan Roup's routines, and tries to fit additional treadmill sessions into her busy schedule as a mother and business owner





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