Miranda Kerr Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles During Divorce From Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr reveals the profound mental health toll of her divorce from Orlando Bloom and shares how she coped with the loss, while detailing her decision to skip the Victoria's Secret show.

Miranda Kerr recently provided a candid look into the severe mental health challenges she faced during her divorce from Orlando Bloom. The model and entrepreneur, 43, disclosed that navigating the end of their marriage was one of the most difficult periods of her life. These insights were shared during an appearance on the Jess Rowe Big Talk Show podcast on Thursday, September 24. Kerr used the platform to discuss not only her personal struggles but also how past trauma influenced her resilience during this turbulent time.

Orlando Bloom Divorce Impact

Kerr explained that the dissolution of her marriage required significant emotional strength to manage. She did not shy away from describing the psychological weight of the separation. This revelation highlights the hidden pressures celebrities face behind the scenes. The public nature of their relationship added complexity to their private grief. Kerr emphasized that maintaining her well-being was essential for her ability to move forward in her career and personal life.

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Orlando Bloom Childhood Tragedy

The discussion turned to Orlando Bloom's past when Kerr recalled a devastating car accident that claimed the life of a teenager. She detailed how the young man, who was Bloom's close friend, died instantly when his car swerved off the road. The driver had failed to use his headlights because his car had been pulled over for a malfunctioning headlight the previous week. A snowplow on the side of the road was the fatal obstacle. This tragedy occurred when Bloom was a teenager, marking a pivotal moment in his youth. The full moon and the presence of the plow created a scene that Kerr described as surreal and heartbreaking.

Orlando Bloom Son Flynn

Kerr shared a touching detail regarding Orlando Bloom's son, Flynn, and a promise made to Bloom's deceased friend. She wrote a letter to the friend, stating that her firstborn son would carry his name. This decision led to Flynn being named Flynn Christopher. Kerr believes that Christopher watches over and protects Flynn. The boy wears a St. Christopher pendant as a spiritual safeguard. This connection honors Bloom's past while integrating his history into his current family unit. It demonstrates how past losses continue to influence present family dynamics.

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Miranda Kerr Victoria's Secret Return

In addition to personal reflections, Kerr addressed her career choices regarding the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She revealed that she turned down a potential return to the runway. This decision came 20 years after her first show. Kerr expressed deep gratitude for the friendships and magical memories associated with that era. Her Instagram post on Saturday, October 17, highlighted her appreciation for the chapter that shaped her early career. Declining the invitation signifies a shift in her professional priorities and public image.

Orlando Bloom Friendship With Middlebrook

Kerr also reminisced about Orlando Bloom's relationship with his friend Middlebrook. She described their families as close-knit, noting that Middlebrook's family was part of her own household dynamics. After Middlebrook's death, Kerr maintained contact with his parents at least once a month. This ongoing communication proved to be a healing process for both parties. She recalled receiving sunflowers from Middlebrook, a flower that represented him perfectly. These memories provide context to Bloom's personal history and loss.

Tyler Baltierra Wife Weight Loss

The podcast episode also touched on other celebrity news involving Tyler Baltierra. Baltierra revealed that his wife, Catelynn, had experienced a drastic thirty-pound weight loss. This update provided a glimpse into the ongoing health journeys of reality television stars. It added a layer of current events to the broader discussion of health and well-being. The mention connects Kerr's reflections on health to wider celebrity narratives.