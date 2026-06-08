Miranda Kerr Makes Summer’s White Sandal Trend Bloom in Louis Vuitton at the French Open

Miranda Kerr attended Day Fifteen at Roland-Garros with Evan Spiegel in white Louis Vuitton Blossom sandals, a Celine silk top and Loewe raffia tote.

opted for the Blossom style from the French luxury house in white patent calf leather, with a slim open toe, a narrow front strap and a slender ankle strap that looped behind the heel.

A gold-tone V accessory sat at the side of the foot, while the heel carried the shoe’s main detail: a stiletto shaped into Louis Vuitton’s Monogram Flower, flaring near the floor with a petal-like finish. The strappy silhouette is not currently listed on Louis Vuitton’s website, though BlossomPIERRE SUU Kerr kept the rest of the look in a casual yet polished summer mix.

She paired the sandals with a Celine Top in Silk Twill, a deep blue halter style crossed at the neck and patterned with tonal house motifs, which she paired with straight-leg denim. She accessorized Loewe’s Mini Loewe Font Tote in raffia, finished with black logo lettering and floral embellishment, along with Dior sunglasses and gold jewelry.wore Alevì Milano’s Giusy white satin slingback sandals, finished with crystal-embellished straps, to an “I Love Boosters” screening in New York in May.took the idea lighter earlier this month at SiriusXM, wearing white ankle-wrap stilettos with a hand-embroidered Leo Lin mini while promoting her children’s book, “Simply Winnie.

” Kerr’s pair stayed in the same summer-white conversation, but the Blossom heel gave the trend a more recognizable luxury signature. The French Open appearance followed Kerr’s April honor at Amie Satchu’s Beverly Hills luncheon for the Living Beauty Cancer Foundation, where the model and Kora Organics founder was recognized as the event helped raise more than $1 million.

At Roland-Garros, she returned to a more relaxed public-facing formula, using a sculptural Louis Vuitton heel to make a crisp courtside look bloom. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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