Miranda Kerr Declines 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Return

Former Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr explains her decision to decline a return to the runway for the 2026 show, citing personal peace and life stage changes.

Model Miranda Kerr has publicly confirmed she will not return to the runway for the upcoming 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The announcement came during an episode of her podcast titled Not Skinny But Not Fat, where she discussed the internal debate surrounding the invitation. Kerr, who last participated in the iconic lingerie brand's event in 2012, explained that her decision was driven by a desire for personal peace rather than professional ambition.

Prioritizing Inner Peace Over Career

Kerr described feeling a significant physical reaction when considering the return to the fashion spectacle. She stated that she experienced a knot in her stomach that meditation could not resolve. The Australian model realized that the only way to alleviate this anxiety was to decline the invitation. She noted that once she mentally accepted that she would not be walking, she immediately felt a sense of calm and resolution.

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This internal signal served as her ultimate guide. Despite pressure from her team to accept the role, Kerr prioritized her emotional well-being. She viewed the decision as a necessary step to maintain her mental health and personal balance. The physical discomfort she felt indicated that the commitment did not align with her current needs.

A Different Chapter in Life

The forty-three-year-old model emphasized that her life circumstances have changed significantly since her last appearance. Kerr is now a mother to four boys and occupies a different stage of her personal journey. She expressed that the individual who once thrived on the runway is no longer the same person. This shift in perspective made the demands of the show feel misaligned with her present reality.

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Kerr highlighted the contrast between her past professional life and her current family-focused existence. She is married to Evan Spiegel, whom she wed in 2017. She shares her eldest son, Flynn, with her ex-husband, actor Orlando Bloom. Her role as a mother to four sons has redefined her priorities and schedule.

Humbled by the Invitation

Despite turning down the opportunity, Kerr expressed deep gratitude for being considered for the return. She called it an honor to be asked by the lingerie giant at this point in her life. Kerr acknowledged the brand's willingness to invite a forty-three-year-old mother back to the fold. She stated she felt humbled by the gesture regardless of her final choice.

The model recalled her history with the brand, having walked the runway six times starting in 2006. She described those experiences as beautiful memories that she cherishes. Her decision was not a reflection of negative feelings toward the company. Instead, it was a respectful boundary set to protect her current lifestyle and mental state.

Reflecting on Past Experiences

Kerr looked back on her time with the fashion show with positive sentiment. She remembered the excitement and prestige associated with the events in previous years. However, she recognized that nostalgia does not always justify modern commitments. The Australian star chose to let go of the past to embrace her present peace.

This choice underscores the evolving nature of celebrity and personal identity. Even highly recognizable figures must adapt to changing life stages. Kerr's transparency about her struggles with the decision offers insight into the pressures of high-profile careers. Her focus on self-care resonates with modern audiences valuing authenticity over obligation.

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Impact on Fashion Industry Discourse

The revelation adds to ongoing conversations about inclusivity and age in the fashion sector. While brands increasingly invite older models, the decision to participate remains personal. Kerr's stance highlights that inclusion does not automatically mean participation. Brands must respect individual choices regarding workload and mental health.

Observers note that Kerr's candidness sets a precedent for other high-profile individuals. It validates the right to decline opportunities that cause distress. The fashion industry continues to navigate these complex dynamics. Kerr's experience serves as a reminder that personal well-being must come first.

Looking Forward Without the Runway

Kerr plans to continue her work through other platforms and media outlets. She has established a strong presence in health and lifestyle content. Her podcast provides a space for open dialogue about wellness and motherhood. These avenues allow her to engage with audiences without the intensity of runway shows.

The 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will proceed without her participation. Kerr's absence marks the end of an era for some fans but the beginning of a new chapter for her. She remains one of the most recognizable figures in modeling history. Her legacy includes paving the way for greater diversity and openness in the industry.

Her decision reflects a mature approach to career management. It shows that knowing when to step back is as important as stepping forward. Kerr's commitment to her mental health and family takes precedence. This balance defines her current life and future endeavors.