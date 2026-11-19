Planes were grounded, Microsoft went dark, then the banks, Apple, Charles Schwab, Zoom, United Airlines and even the NSA were hit with sequential tech outages over the past week.

United States Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, right, and US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, left, brief the news media about the nationwide ground stop issued by the FAA, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.

Planes were grounded, Microsoft went dark, then the banks, Apple, Charles Schwab, Zoom, United Airlines and even the NSA were hit with sequential In a country already worried about the risk of rogue AI bots or attacks from Iran, it’s put everyone on edge. You don’t have to be a crazy prepper not to feel a little déjà vu-PTSD from the COVID-19 pandemic that started bubbling up in China almost exactly seven years ago.

Also read Mullin heads to Congress as questions swirl over flight disruptions, football trip and immigration

Everyone in charge back then was clueless about what to do in the face of a mysterious novel virus — and ultimately overreacted and made a lot of mistakes we live with to this day. That’s not to say that the current spate of tech outages is a threat anywhere near on par with ­COVID-19.

Officials have assured us that we are not under cyber attack from hostile nations, suggesting that the outages may be caused by organizations simultaneously rushing to apply patches on AI-detected security vulnerabilities and overloading dated infrastructure. But people find it hard to trust those in authority anymore, after the debacle of COVID-19 when incompetent so-called leaders like Anthony Fauci and Andrew Cuomo did nothing but lie and fearmonger.

So it did not help that the man fronting the administration’s response to the FAA nationwide ground stop on Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, was so blasé. On Friday when people were stranded and sitting for hours on tarmacs, he said: “This isn’t another 9/11.

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” Everyone is freaking out over FEMA’S upcoming Emergency Alert System test: ‘All hell is breaking loose’Passengers enduring 60-hour travel delays still making their way home as airlines recover from FAA ground stopMullin also declared that he had talked to a “guy that’s very smart with tech,” who told him the problem was something to do with a computer program “that goes in and it self-fixes itself, as it starts self-fixing itself, it’s like doing a change order on a house. ”Post columnist Miranda Devine sits down for exclusive and candid conversations with the most influential disruptors in Washington on ‘Pod Force One.

’ On Saturday, after 14,000 flights had been canceled, and Americans were camped out in airports and missing important events, Mullinto watch a Louisiana State University college football game on the luxury $70 million private DHS Gulfstream jet, equipped with queen bed, shower and fully stocked bar. Yes, he says he is obliged not to fly commercial and will pay back the government some peppercorn fare for the flight and, yes, he says he paid for his own ticket to the game, but he just should not have been jetting off on a frolic in the middle of a crisis.

It is the sign of an unserious person, not a newly minted Cabinet secretary dedicated to excelling at the important job he has been entrusted to do on behalf of the American people. It also recalls one of my favorite theories — that private jets have become the root of all corruption and a great source of class resentment.

If, instead of strolling straight on to their plane at Teterboro or Joint Base Andrews, the wealthy and powerful had to endure the endless TSA lines and flight delays and cancellations and all the other depredations of modern air travel, then you can bet they’d make sure it was more pleasant. Every year, with every increasingly rotten commercial flight, Americans are stripped of a little more dignity.over a story that he allegedly tried to put her on the DHS payroll so he doesn’t have to pay for an airline ticket when she flies.

She denies the story and says in her lawsuit that she “has no need to obtain any federal designation in order to fly privately own two private aircraft and have their own access to private air travel. ”To make matters worse on Saturday, Mullin watched the LSU game in the private box of Bollinger Shipping, a billion-dollar contractor with DHS. It doesn’t matter whether the deal was awarded under him or his predecessor, it was a bad look.

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My father was the top editor at various publications in different countries and a big cricket and baseball fan, yet he refused to sit in the corporate box where advertisers and lobbyists might try to compromise him or give the impression of a cozy relationship. After a midterm election in which elitist self-dealing was a major issue for voters, Mullin displayed a tone-deaf gracelessness that evokes the last days of Rome.

“You want to bring up the fact that I took my family and great nieces to an LSU game that was scheduled for weeks prior because I wanted to be a good uncle . . . we had deep conversations about it, and it came in that if we canceled something when the airspace was completely open, it would bring confusion,” he told the House Homeland Security Committee.

He also said he was “98 percent confident” the outages weren’t caused by foreign actors and acted as if we should be grateful to him that planes didn’t fall out of the sky. Even Karoline Leavitt, the former White House press secretary, appeared alarmed by the administration’s subpar communications, telling Fox News: “There should be a message directly to the American people, whether it’s from or somebody else at the White House, saying what they know.

”Finally, on Tuesday from Manila, the honey-voiced Marco Rubio wrapped us all in a warm blanket of reassurance with a perfectly worded statement: “We fully acknowledge that this is unsettling to see these reports day after day of some technical failures. We get it.

“People are fearful, people are uncertain. And the best way to deal with people’s uncertainty and discomfort is to share with them transparently what we know. Currently, CISA, our civilian cyber defense agency, does not have a Senate-confirmed director. President Trump has nominated Palantir’s chief security officer, Michael LoSapio, whose confirmation hearing is on Thursday.

He should be confirmed pronto and become our go-to expert to manage the cyber mischief that seems certain to be in our future.