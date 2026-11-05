Miranda Devine: Look in the mirror, President Trump, after Republicans’ midterm rout

The only upside of Democrat hubris is that it will surely lead them to overreach and turn off a volatile electorate before 2028.

President Trump signs a hard hat for a worker as the final steel beam goes into his under-construction White House ballroom on Nov. 4, 2026.

, it’s clear what comes next. Payback is the first priority of Democrats who want to use their victories to grind Republicans into the mud. You saw it in Minnesota Sen. -elect Peggy Flanagan’s speech: “We will rip ICE apart.

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” Musk is a “traitor to the West,” said NYU marketing professor Scott Galloway, suggesting Musk should be executed: “We lined up the Rosenbergs against a wall. ” The only upside of Democrat hubris is that it will surely lead them to overreach and turn off a volatile electorate before 2028. The party establishment’s punishment of Stevens was brutal, with some saying she was mentally ill and others suggesting her Jewish fiancé was controlling her.

She served as a warning to any Dem who tries to rebel against the socialist takeover. The party has made its choice. He told voters to pretend he’s on the ballot. He handpicked dud candidates.

He can’t wipe his hands of the calamity. the lowest for a president in almost 20 years. Voters blamed him for high prices and gas costs and called the Iran war a ­mistake. South Carolina Sen. -elect Annie Andrews — who defeated Trump’s handpicked candidate, Darline Graham, sister of longtime late lawmaker Lindsey — at her victory party in Charleston on Nov. 3, 2026.

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James Talarico, seen at his election night event in Austin, made history after handily defeating AG Ken Paxton to become Texas’ first Democratic senator since 1988. After such a mighty shellacking for the Republicans, theories for what went wrong are like a Rorschach inkblot test. that the price of gas would be the “biggest single factor in the election. . .

. If you tell me the price of gasoline on Labor Day, I’m pretty confident I can tell you about the election. ” On Wednesday, he recalled: “The price of gasoline on Labor Day was something like $4.55 a gallon on average. What that meant was every American would be angry.

Gasoline, in my mind, has always been one of the central issues in American politics. We’re still a country that relies very heavily on driving. So you start out with the idea people were very unhappy economically. ” Post columnist Miranda Devine sits down for exclusive and candid conversations with the most influential disruptors in Washington on ‘Pod Force One.

’At a town hall in Maine last week, Troy Jackson encapsulated all the messages that Democrats successfully injected into the campaign and that laterA majority of Maine households use fuel oil as their primary heating source and the cost has almost doubled in the last year, from an average of $3.31 per gallon In October 2025, to $6.05 last month. As people filled their tanks, cost was top of mind, and Jackson hammered home the blame to Trump.

“I think we’re at 83% higher than we were last year . . . that’s directly because of the Iran war. And it means that people this winter are going have an incredibly hard time getting their home heated .

. . Now you’re talking about $1,800, $2,000, to fill your tank. ” Live updates on the midterm elections GOP Rep.

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Nick LaLota claims victory against ‘kinky’ challenger Chris Gallant to hold onto Long Island seatFar-left tees up AOC for 2028 presidential run after midterm blue wave“The billionaire class is not going to get what they want if we change the people that are capitulating to Donald Trump. ” “We have a Trump administration which is . .

. an all-you-can-eat buffet of corruption, for the president, for his children, for his cronies, for his corporations, and the impacts are being seen right here in the great State of Maine. ” During the campaign, story after story broke to illustrate the Democrats’ corruption theme, showing that Trump has been ill-served by those closest to him. over claims she asked a Trump donor to pay off her credit card.

In late October came allegations that former Trump lawyer Alina Habba had Democrats weaponized these allegations skillfully and will dredge them up when they take control of the House and the Senate next year and start investigating and/or impeaching the president and everyone around him. Trump ended up being a turnout machine — for the other side. He spoke loudly and carried a small stick, when he needs to do the opposite.

But he now has the opportunity of changing course. Finish Iran and get out. Focus on the economy. Quietly stay the course on immigration without acquiescing to demands for amnesty for illegal immigrants.

And tell family and friends to stop cashing in Hunter Biden-style. Barack Obama and Bill Clinton lost both houses of Congress in their midterms and got a lot done by “the pen and the phone. ” They ended their presidencies more popular than ever. The economy is already growing, and Trump has promised boom times over the next two years, and gas prices back below $2 The jostling of his hopeful successors has already started on both sides.

Gingrich expects 10 to 15 Republicans, and 15 to 20 Democrats, to throw their hats into the ring. REUTERSSouth Carolina Sen. -elect Annie Andrews — who defeated Trump's handpicked candidate, Darline Graham, sister of longtime late lawmaker Lindsey — at her victory party in Charleston on Nov. 3, 2026. James Talarico, seen at his election night event in Austin, made history after handily defeating AG Ken Paxton to become Texas' first Democratic senator since 1988.