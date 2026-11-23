Mirantis and Pophouse Entertainment launch Gasometer, a €100 million venue in Stockholm opening March 2027. Discover details on its 1750-seat Theatre, rooftop Dome, and European ambitions.

Miramis has launched a preview tour of Gasometer, a major new entertainment venue in Stockholm scheduled to open in March 2027. The project represents a significant €100 million investment by the hospitality group, which aims to establish a premier cultural destination for Europe.

Architectural Scale and Venue Capacities

The Gasometer project occupies a repurposed gasworks facility in the northern district of Stockholm, a site originally constructed in 1899 to meet the city's energy demands before being decommissioned in 2011. The structure features a meticulously preserved brickwork interior and an exact replica of its original 1899 roof, which consists of a wood and steel latticework reaching 17 meters above the ground.

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Inside, the complex includes a main auditorium called the Theatre and a second intimate space known as the Dome built into the roof. The Theatre offers three levels of seated stalls and a customizable standing area. It accommodates 1,750 guests in a theater format and can hold up to 2,300 people when configured for floor standing events.

The Dome provides flexible space for banquets and dinners, capable of hosting up to 250 guests in a restaurant setting or up to 1,000 guests depending on the event formation. Both the Theatre and the Dome can operate concurrently, allowing Miramis to maximize scheduling efficiency and revenue potential.

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Strategic Partnerships and Technical Specifications

Miramis is a sister company to Pophouse Entertainment, a private entertainment firm co-founded by the late singer Michael Jackson and his estate. The venue is designed to combine the programming diversity of London's Southbank Centre with the technological capabilities of Manchester's Co-op Live and Aviva Studios.

To support the Royal Swedish Opera, which will use the venue as its home for the first five years during renovations, developers installed a specialized stage floor. This floor provides the correct bounce level required for ballet performances and features custom sound design for surround sound capabilities.

Miramis enlisted French audio giant L-Acoustics to shape the sonic profile of the space. The company also implemented a deliberate design choice to minimize waste, resulting in a garbage room that is just 15 square feet in size. This efficiency supports the group's goal of operating as a sustainable and modern entertainment hub.

Gastronomy, Programming, and Leadership Vision

Swedish chef Stefan Eriksson will define the gastronomic offerings at Gasometer by utilizing local produce. The facility aims to integrate high-quality dining into the entertainment experience, reflecting Miramis's focus on hospitality. This approach supports the venue's goal of attracting top-tier international acts from across Europe.

Planté, formerly the executive producer and head of cultural and special events at London's KOKO, leads the programming team. He emphasized the creative freedom afforded by the independence from large aggregators like Live Nation or AEG. This autonomy allows him to plan five to ten years into the future with unique artistic flexibility.

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The launch production, titled In ALEPH, features a special score by Mühlrad and choreography by Sir Wayne McGregor of the U.K.'s Royal Ballet. Performance artist Marina Abramović is also involved in the project. The production is designed to be a ritualistic experience that surrounds the audience with music, light, and sculpture.

Long-Term Impact on Stockholm and European Live Events

Gasometer is positioned to serve as a standard-bearer for creative innovation in the European venue scene. It aims to draw diverse acts emerging from various countries across the continent, particularly as major performers emerge from Sweden and neighboring nations.

For the first five years after opening, the venue will host the launch production annually. New acts are expected to perform each time, ensuring a dynamic and evolving cultural offering. The wider development also brings living and work spaces to the area, integrating the venue into the broader urban regeneration of Stockholm.

The project reflects a long-term vision for live performance that prioritizes artistic integrity and architectural grandeur. By combining historical preservation with modern technology, Miramis intends for Gasometer to become a globally recognized destination for concerts, opera, and special events.