Miraculous Survival: Nepali Guide Chews Ice and Eats Chocolates to Survive Six Days on Everest

Dawa Sherpa, a Nepali guide presumed dead, survived six days on Everest by chewing ice and eating chocolates before being rescued by a clean-up team.

Nepal i mountaineering guide Dawa Sherpa survived six days stranded on Mount Everest after being presumed dead by his family and colleagues. He revealed that he stayed alive by chewing ice and eating chocolates he found in his pocket.

The 52-year-old veteran climber was last seen on May 29 descending from the summit with his client, a Polish climber. However, his oxygen supply ran out during the descent, forcing him to stop.

'As the oxygen ran out, I couldn't walk,' Dawa said in an interview from his hospital bed in Kathmandu. He described those first days as a fight for survival.

'I didn't eat anything for the first two days. Then I began chewing ice. It pained my teeth. I chewed the ice hard.

' Later, he discovered a few chocolates in his pocket, which provided some energy. He melted ice for drinking water. Dawa slowly made his way down the mountain, but at one point he fell into a crevasse and was trapped for two and a half days. He could not find a way out and feared the worst.

'I didn't think I would be alive. I thought I would perish this way,' he said. His family in Kathmandu had already begun funeral rituals, believing he had died on the mountain. His wife, Damu Sherpa, and teenage daughter, Mendo Lhamu, had started the multi-day ceremony.

'We first heard that he was still alive on the local news and from a person we know who called with the news that he is being brought down,' said Damu. Mendo Lhamu added, 'When we first heard about it, we could not be sure if that person was indeed our father. So to be certain we asked for photos to be sent and then only we were sure and very happy.

' Dawa was finally spotted by a clean-up team from the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, which was removing ladders, ropes, and other equipment from the route after the climbing season. They found him crawling near the Khumbu Icefall, just above base camp. He was quickly carried down to safety, given food and water, and later airlifted to HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu. He is being treated for dehydration, frostbite, and a fractured bone.

Dawa works for Himalayan Traverse, a small Kathmandu-based company. He hails from Okhaldhunga, a town south of Everest. The mountaineering community in Nepal hailed his survival as miraculous. Ang Tshering Sherpa, a leading figure in the community, said, 'This is nothing short of a miracle surviving so many days on the mountains facing such harsh conditions.

Sherpas are built tough growing up in the mountains. If there was someone else in his place they might not have survived.

' Sherpas have a long history as yak herders and traders in the Himalayas. After Nepal opened its borders in the 1950s, their stamina and familiarity with the mountains made them sought-after guides and porters. They now dominate the Himalayan climbing industry. This May was the busiest climbing season ever on Everest, with over 1,000 climbers and guides scaling the peak.

The season started late due to a massive ice block that took two weeks to clear. Everest was first climbed on May 29, 1953, by New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Sherpa guide Tenzing Norgay. Dawa's story highlights the extreme risks climbers face and the remarkable resilience of the Sherpa people. His survival against all odds has become an inspiration and a testament to human endurance





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