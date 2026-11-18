Miraculous Season 7 arrives on Disney Channel November 20, featuring Marinette's dark new choice and a shadowy villain threatening her relationship with Adrien.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is returning to Disney with a new season, teasing a big and potentially darker direction for the animated series with the first trailer ahead of its launch later this weekend.

Miraculous has been a massively popular fantasy superhero action series ever since it made its debut, and that momentum continues with tons of videos from ComicBook.com highlighting the upcoming episodes. The seventh season premieres on the Disney Channel in the United States on Friday, November 20.

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This broadcast helps kick off the global rollout of the new episodes, which are set to challenge Marinette and Adrien more than ever before. The new trailer offers the best look yet at what is coming next for these beloved characters and their city.

Global Broadcast Schedule and Production Facts

Miraculous Season 7 will make its debut in the United States and Latin America on the Disney Channel on Friday, November 20. This release follows the show's appearance in international territories earlier in the month. The episodes will subsequently become available for streaming on Disney+ on November 21.

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The production involves a significant international collaboration. Disney Kids and Family is working with Brazil's Globosat, Italy's KidsMe, and France's TF1 to bring the series to global audiences. This new season is confirmed to run for 26 episodes, maintaining the standard volume of content that fans have come to expect.

Disney has big plans for the future of the franchise beyond this current installment. The studio is leveraging the show's massive popularity to expand its reach across multiple platforms and regions. This extensive rollout strategy ensures that both traditional television viewers and streaming subscribers can access the new content simultaneously.

Marinette's Impossible Choice and New Villain

The overarching plot of Season 7 continues to build on the interconnected universe plan for the show. The wider universe is expanding in ways fans might not see coming, with new surprises being set up for the coming season. Marinette is at the center of these developments, facing a new kind of enemy that makes it tough to keep her life as a hero separate from her personal life.

A specific teaser explains how Marinette will need to navigate her relationship going forward. Marinette dreams of enjoying a normal relationship with Adrien, but the secret she carries about his father, Gabriel Agreste, stands in the way. This secret creates a barrier that threatens to destroy the trust and romance she has worked so hard to build with the boy she loves.

Faced with an impossible choice, she makes a decision that will change everything. This pivotal moment affects her friendships, her relationship with Adrien, and her responsibilities as Ladybug. The narrative tension is heightened by the knowledge that a new villain is moving in the shadows with a plan that could unravel her entire world.

Live Action Adaptation and Future Expansion

The franchise is taking everything in a whole new way with a new live-action series now in the works. This expansion signals Disney's confidence in the brand's ability to translate across different mediums. The Miraculous universe is no longer just an animated property but a multi-format entertainment powerhouse.

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Miraculous Corp. is working together with See-Saw Films on the new live-action series. See-Saw Films is a well-known production company with a strong track record in high-quality cinematic and television productions. This partnership suggests a serious commitment to elevating the story's visual and narrative scope.

However, no potential release window or date has been announced as of this time for the live-action project. Fans are left to speculate on when the characters will step out of the animated world and into a realistic setting. The anticipation for both the animated seventh season and the potential live-action adaptation remains incredibly high among the global fanbase.

Franchise Legacy and Cultural Impact

The release of Miraculous Season 7 marks a significant milestone for the series. It has maintained its status as a top-tier animated show since its debut. The consistency in quality and storytelling has allowed it to grow from a niche interest to a global phenomenon.

The integration of themes like friendship, responsibility, and love resonates with audiences worldwide. The complex dynamic between Marinette and Adrien serves as the emotional anchor for the series. Their struggle to balance superhero duties with teenage romance drives the narrative forward.

As the show enters its seventh season, it demonstrates remarkable longevity. The introduction of darker themes and new villains keeps the story fresh and engaging. Viewers can expect higher stakes and more emotional depth in the upcoming episodes. The November 20 premiere on Disney Channel is a key event for fans of the series.