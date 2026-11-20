Two pedestrians escaped major injuries after a silver car crashed into a bus stop in Southall, London. The incident occurred on Friday morning near Carlyle Avenue, with witnesses capturing the dramatic moment.

A dramatic collision on Lady Margaret Road in Southall, west London, resulted in a miraculous survival story after a silver car veered off the road and smashed into a busy bus stop. The incident, which occurred on Friday morning, November 20, at approximately 11:00 am, left two pedestrians lying on the pavement after being struck by the high-speed vehicle, yet both managed to stand and walk away from the scene without sustaining major injuries.

Vehicle Speed and Crash Mechanics

CCTV footage captured the silver car leaving the roadway at high speed near the mini-roundabout close to Carlyle Avenue just before 10:56 am. The vehicle traveled straight toward the bus shelter, completely destroying the structure upon impact. The force of the collision was significant enough to blast two pedestrians backward onto the ground, but the severity of their physical harm remained surprisingly low given the violence of the crash.

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Pedestrian Survival and Safety

One individual appeared to run away just moments before the vehicle ploughed into the shelter, while the other two were hit by the impact. Despite being knocked to the floor, the pair did not suffer life-threatening or major injuries, a fact later confirmed by authorities. The quick reactions of the pedestrians and perhaps luck played a vital role in preventing what could have been a fatal tragedy on this residential road.

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Emergency Response and Police Actions

The London Met Police, London Ambulance Service, and London Fire Brigade all attended the scene immediately following the crash. Authorities erected a cordon and privacy screen to manage the area and protect those involved. While the Met Police stated they are investigating the incident thoroughly, they declined to provide further comments at this time, focusing instead on gathering evidence from the footage.

Impact on Local Transport Routes

The bus stop destroyed in the crash serves the 95 and 120 London bus routes, potentially causing disruption for commuters in Southall. The location is a key transport hub on Lady Margaret Road, and the total destruction of the shelter highlights the speed and force with which the car struck the stationary object. Residents and passengers may experience temporary changes in waiting areas until the infrastructure is repaired.