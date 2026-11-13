Miraculous Escape as Brooklyn Apartment Building Collapses with Family Inside

A family narrowly escaped disaster when their Brooklyn apartment building collapsed on Nov. 11, 2026. Video captured the moment the 9-year-old son was pulled to safety while the 2-year-old toddler and mother were caught in the rubble. The toddler survived with minor injuries, but the mother and older son sustained serious harm. The family had recently moved from a homeless shelter into the building.

At the start of the six-second clip, Velez’s 9-year-old son can be seen retrieving a gallon of milk from the fridge while his 2-year-old is playing on the floor.

Home video captured the moment the Brooklyn apartment building collapsed as two young children and their mother were inside on Nov. 11, 2026. Velez’s wife then opens a door to the living room, frantically screaming, prompting the older boy to run toward his mother, away from the wall before it dramatically crumbles. The toddler, however, was harrowingly swept up in the rubble after the wall caved in.

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Velez, who was in the Bronx for work at the time of the tragedy, said he received a frantic call from his wife as she was begging rescue workers to pull her two sons out of the pile of rubble. Miraculously, his 2-year-old only sustained scrapes to his forehead and legs after he was pulled from the pile of debris.

“His ears were full of dirt, his nose, his little mouth, his back — his entire body was covered in dirt,” Velez said of his toddler. Velez said his wife sustained serious injuries to her ribs, spine and collarbone and his 9-year-old son remains in the ICU after undergoing surgery.told Gothamist.

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“The truth is, I’m trying to be strong for my son, but I feel terrible. ” “Everything was going through my mind. I was thinking about my children, hoping they were OK and that nothing serious had happened to them,” he said.

“God heard me because I prayed so much for their health and well-being. ” Heartbreakingly, Velez’s family had only just moved into the apartment building earlier this month after living in a homeless shelter, he told the publication. Anderson Velez / CBS New YorkJames Keivom for NY Post Now, Velez and his family are being housed at a Brooklyn hotel the city is offering for people displaced by the tragedy.

— including two children ages 9 and 10 — and another 18 were injured. By Thursday afternoon, the FDNY announced its search and recovery operations had wrapped up at the site and confirmed there were no further victims. Home video captured the moment the Brooklyn apartment building collapsed as two young children and their mother were inside on Nov. 11, 2026. A young child plays on the floor as the apartment collapses into an excavated construction pit.

Firefighters search the rubble of a collapsed building in Brooklyn on Nov. 11, 2026.