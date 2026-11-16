New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno credited first responders, who she said 'literally jumped right in to help,' with saving victims' lives.

'Miracle on the Mississippi': All Accounted for After Tanker Hits New Orleans Riverboat With 120+ Aboard New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno credited first responders, who she said "literally jumped right in to help," with saving victims' lives.

A large asphalt tanker struck a river cruise boat in New Orleans on Friday afternoon, causing the paddleboat carrying more than 120 passengers and crew to capsize and partially submerge in the Mississippi River. Holford described the scene as "surreal.

Also read Rescues underway after tanker collides with river cruiser near New Orleans on the Mississippi River

" New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno, a Democrat, said the tanker had apparently lost control before striking the riverboat, sending passengers and crew members into the Mississippi River. "At this moment, the information that we have, we have zero people unaccounted for, which truly is a miracle on the Mississippi," Moreno said at a news conference. She credited local, state, and federal emergency personnel who "literally jumped right in to help.

" The injuries suffered by the 32 passengers were described by officials as noncritical. Two New Orleans Harbor Police officers were also hospitalized after helping with rescue efforts. The US Coast Guard temporarily closed a three-mile stretch of the Mississippi River to commercial and recreational vessel traffic while emergency crews conducted rescue operations and assessed the damage. Safety Board said it would dispatch an investigative team to New Orleans on Saturday to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The incident raised questions about maritime safety along one of the nation's busiest commercial waterways. WVUE that the tanker could have caused an even greater catastrophe had it struck the nearby Crescent City Connection bridge, which carries an estimated 160,000 vehicles daily. US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by.

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Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.transportation A large asphalt tanker struck a river cruise boat in New Orleans on Friday afternoon, causing the paddleboat carrying more than 120 passengers and crew to capsize and partially submerge in the Mississippi River. Holford described the scene as "surreal.

" New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno, a Democrat, said the tanker had apparently lost control before striking the riverboat, sending passengers and crew members into the Mississippi River. "At this moment, the information that we have, we have zero people unaccounted for, which truly is a miracle on the Mississippi," Moreno said at a news conference. She credited local, state, and federal emergency personnel who "literally jumped right in to help.

" The injuries suffered by the 32 passengers were described by officials as noncritical. Two New Orleans Harbor Police officers were also hospitalized after helping with rescue efforts. The US Coast Guard temporarily closed a three-mile stretch of the Mississippi River to commercial and recreational vessel traffic while emergency crews conducted rescue operations and assessed the damage. Safety Board said it would dispatch an investigative team to New Orleans on Saturday to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The incident raised questions about maritime safety along one of the nation's busiest commercial waterways. WVUE that the tanker could have caused an even greater catastrophe had it struck the nearby Crescent City Connection bridge, which carries an estimated 160,000 vehicles daily.

At Least 32 Casualties in Fiery North Sea Collision Between Oil Tanker and Cargo Ship › A large asphalt tanker struck a river cruise boat in New Orleans on Friday afternoon, causing the paddleboat carrying more than 120 passengers and crew to capsize and partially submerge in the Mississippi River. Holford described the scene as "surreal.

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" New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno, a Democrat, said the tanker had apparently lost control before striking the riverboat, sending passengers and crew members into the Mississippi River. "At this moment, the information that we have, we have zero people unaccounted for, which truly is a miracle on the Mississippi," Moreno said at a news conference. She credited local, state, and federal emergency personnel who "literally jumped right in to help.

" The injuries suffered by the 32 passengers were described by officials as noncritical. Two New Orleans Harbor Police officers were also hospitalized after helping with rescue efforts. The US Coast Guard temporarily closed a three-mile stretch of the Mississippi River to commercial and recreational vessel traffic while emergency crews conducted rescue operations and assessed the damage. Safety Board said it would dispatch an investigative team to New Orleans on Saturday to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The incident raised questions about maritime safety along one of the nation's busiest commercial waterways. WVUE that the tanker could have caused an even greater catastrophe had it struck the nearby Crescent City Connection bridge, which carries an estimated 160,000 vehicles daily. At Least 32 Casualties in Fiery North Sea Collision Between Oil Tanker and Cargo Ship › The 1% own and operate the corporate media.

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