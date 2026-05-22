Miracle French Bulldog Survived a Shooting, but a Suspect Remains Uncaptured

The news article discusses a French bulldog named Miracle, who was shot outside of her home in Rochester. The owner, Tiffany Hall, described the incident as a 'pop' noise similar to a gunshot, when her back was turned. Miracle was hit in a crucial part of her body, and the bullet was lodged, requiring immediate surgery. Miracle made a full recovery, with Brown now under arrest. The article also mentions homeowners in Rochester concerned about storm flooding as rain is forecasted for the weekend. Lastly, a screening of 'City Mark: A Rochester Icon' documentary took place at The Little Theatre.

Miracle , a 5-year-old French bulldog, was shot outside of her home on First Street in Rochester on May 5, 2026. Wesley Brown , 46, of Rochester, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Service for allegedly shooting Miracle and causing serious injuries to the dog.

Miracle is recovering well, with her recovery being considered a miracle. The suspect was convicted in 2004 of robbery and weapons charges. With rain forecasted for the weekend, homeowners in Rochester are concerned about possible flooding. The Little Theatre in Rochester hosted a screening of the documentary 'City Mark: A Rochester Icon'





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Miracle French Bulldog Shooting Wesley Brown Arrest U.S. Marshal's Service Rochester Police Department Flooding Documentary Little Theatre

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