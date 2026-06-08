Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow’s ‘Romy and Michele’ Sequel Officially in Production, Will Stream on Hulu

The 'Romy and Michele' sequel, with Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow, is now filming to stream on Hulu. Keegan-Michael Key and Breckin Meyer join cast.

The reunion we’ve all been waiting for is finally official: the “Romy and Michele” sequel, starring Oscar winner The 1997 cult classic comedy “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” starred Sorvino and Kudrow as two unsuccessful 28-year-olds who invent fake careers to impress their former classmates at their 10-year high school reunion.

In the decades since, the actors have fielded questions about a follow-up movie, until last year, when it was reported that they were inin a sequel movie, directed and produced by Tim Federle and written by Robin Schiff, who created the characters and penned the original 1997 film. Paul McCartney Explores His Ever-Present Past in 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane,' a Delightful Return to Wings-Era Form: Album ReviewThat project is now officially a go, with the 20th Century Studios film to stream exclusively as a Hulu Original on Hulu.

The film will be available via Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally. In addition to Sorvino and Kurdrow, returning from the original movie are Janeane Garofalo , Alan Cumming , Camryn Manheim , and Julia Campbell .

Joining the cast are Keegan-Michael Key , Rob Huebel , Breckin Meyer , Patrick Warburton , and Nathan Lee Graham . The new characters’ roles are being kept under wraps. Producer Laurence Mark returns for the sequel, as does executive producer Barry Kemp. Sorvino, Kudrow, and Schiff will also executive produce.

Kimberly McCullough serves as co-producer. Sarah Shepard is overseeing the project for 20th Century Studios. The creative team includes director of photography Marco Fargnoli, production designer Hillary Gurtler, returning costume designer Mona May and editor Brian Olds. Federle is represented by CAA; Sorvino by Independent Artist Group and Circle Management + Production; and Kudrow by CAA, Viewpoint and Gochman Law Group.

Garofalo is represented by Gersh Agency, Independent Artist Media, and Kara Welker; Cumming by UTA and Bond Artist Management; Manheim by Innovative Artists and Framework Entertainment; and Campbell by Innovative Artists. Key is represented by CAA, Range Media Partners, Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson and Origin Public Relations; Huebel by Haven Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and Karl Austen; Meyer by Independent Artist Group and Zero Gravity Management; Warburton by Gersh Agency and Strand Entertainment; and Graham by CGF Talent and Industry Entertainment.

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