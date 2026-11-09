Mira Mesa and Fallbrook Dominate CIF Division 3 Playoffs on Nov 6

Mira Mesa High School and Fallbrook High School secure commanding victories in CIF Division 3 playoff games on November 6, 2026, showcasing strong offensive and defensive performances in San Diego County.

Mira Mesa High School and Fallbrook High School delivered dominant performances to advance in the CIF Division 3 football playoffs on Friday, November 6, 2026. The two squads secured decisive victories in separate games across San Diego County, highlighting the depth of talent in the region. Both teams controlled their respective matchups from early on, setting a high standard for playoff competition.

Mira Mesa Defeats Madison With Dominant Second Half

Mira Mesa High School defeated Madison High School in a CIF Division 3 playoff matchup held at Madison High School in San Diego, California. The Mustangs established a commanding 22-0 lead by halftime, a margin that effectively decided the outcome before the second half began. The victory showcased a balanced attack that overwhelmed the visiting defense from the opening whistle.

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Mira Mesa High School varsity senior wide receiver Devin Cabrales, wearing number 10, was a significant factor in the Mustangs' offensive output. He carried the ball downfield with authority, helping to extend drives and keep the Madison High School defense off balance. His ability to stretch the field forced Madison to defend the entire width of the pitch, creating running lanes for other key players.

Mira Mesa High School varsity senior outside linebacker Aaron Jones, number 11, provided critical defensive stops that shifted momentum. He forced a fumble from Madison High School junior wide receiver Joseph Augustine, number 8, during a crucial sequence. This turnover prevented Madison from gaining traction and allowed Mira Mesa to maintain its scoring rhythm and defensive pressure throughout the first half.

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Running back Niko Cato, number 3, and tight end Aaron Jones also contributed significantly to the ground game. Niko Cato rushed the ball downfield with determination, gaining consistent yards after contact. Senior tight end Aaron Jones carried the ball downfield for a touchdown, demonstrating the versatility of the Mira Mesa offensive line and the skill of its ball carriers in tight spaces.

The Mira Mesa High School defense stifled Madison High School in the passing game. Junior Isaac Mendiola, number 4, broke up a pass attempt, disrupting Madison's ability to convert on third downs. Senior Mason Onori, number 34, also rushed the ball downfield during special teams or defensive packages, adding depth to the roster's contributions. Coach Jorge Reyes removed his headset after the final whistle, marking the end of a well-executed game plan.

Fallbrook Outpaces Mar Vista in High-Stakes Showdown

Fallbrook High School secured a victory over Mar Vista High School at Fallbrook High School in Fallbrook, California, on the same Friday. The game featured intense action in the first and second quarters, with Fallbrook establishing an early lead that they maintained against a resilient Mar Vista squad. The win underscores Fallbrook's strength in both passing and rushing attacks.

Fallbrook's quarterback Easton Lucy controlled the offense, throwing passes under pressure from the Mar Vista defense. He navigated through a defensive line that included Arise Alfred and Terrell Johnson, both of whom pursued him aggressively. Easton Lucy's poise in the pocket allowed Fallbrook to sustain long drives and keep the Mar Vista offense off the field.

Running back Caleb Way was instrumental in Fallbrook's ground attack, running in for a touchdown that energized the home crowd. Mar Vista's Braylon Shumate attempted to tackle him in the first quarter but was unable to stop the momentum. After scoring, Caleb Way was lifted up by teammate Anthony Henden in a celebration that highlighted the team's camaraderie and confidence.

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Mar Vista High School relied on quarterback Michael Mercado to lead their offensive response. Mercado threw passes in the first quarter, trying to find open receivers against Fallbrook's zone coverage. Senior Jehiel Crawford caught a pass as Fallbrook's Hayden Rabbets defended in the second quarter, showing Mar Vista's ability to move the ball through the air despite the deficit.

The game also featured a moment of community recognition, with a banner thanking the Lucy family displayed during the contest. This gesture honored the impact of Easton Lucy's family on the Fallbrook community. Patrick Lucy, Easton's father, cheered alongside Easton's mother Amanda Lucy and other family members after Fallbrook scored a touchdown in the first half, celebrating the team's progress.

Playoff Implications for San Diego County Teams

The victories for Mira Mesa High School and Fallbrook High School solidify their positions in the CIF Division 3 bracket. Both teams demonstrated the ability to execute under pressure, a critical trait for playoff success. Madison High School and Mar Vista High School will need to regroup and analyze their defensive lapses as the postseason continues.

The performances of players like Devin Cabrales, Easton Lucy, and Caleb Way highlight the individual talent driving these team successes. Their contributions in key moments, such as forced fumbles and touchdown runs, proved decisive. Coaches Jorge Reyes and the Fallbrook staff crafted effective game plans that exploited the weaknesses of their opponents.

As the playoffs progress, these teams will face increasingly tough opposition. The ability to maintain lead margins and generate offense against quality defenses will be tested. Fans in San Diego County can expect more high-quality football as the regional matchups intensify in the coming weeks.