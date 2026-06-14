The news article provides a detailed account of the Grenfell disaster, including the terrifying moments that unfolded and the potential reasons for similar tragedies in the future.

Minute by terrifying minute, how the Grenfell disaster unfolded - and why ANOTHER inferno tragedy could strike at any moment 'You should have your head examined if you think Lucy Letby is guilty', says eminent doctor amid further doubts over nurse's conviction Share or comment on this article: Minute by terrifying minute, how the Grenfell disaster unfolded - and why ANOTHER inferno tragedy could strike at any momentThe views expressed in the contents above are those of our users and do not necessarily reflect the views of MailOnline.

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News Tragedy Grenfell Disaster Terrifying Moments Potential Reasons Similar Tragedies Lucy Letby Nurse's Conviction Eminent Doctor

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