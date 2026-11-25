Iris Lebedeva, female lead of Andrey Zvyagintsev's Cannes Grand Prix winner 'Minotaur,' has signed with Independent Talent Group.

“Iris is the breakout star of ‘Minotaur’ and we’re so happy to be signing her at this exciting juncture in her career. Her performance in the film is attention-grabbing, subtle, and singular.

I look forward to supporting her in this next chapter of her international journey,” Baxter said. Oscars Visual Effects Top 20 Revealed: Disney Leads With Four Titles as ‘The Odyssey,’ ‘Ramayana,’ ‘Dune: Part Three’ and ‘Wildwood’ Make the Cut The deal arrives just before “Minotaur” opens in U.K. and Irish cinemas on Nov. 27.

Also read Melania Reveals Barron Inherited Her Talent for Disappearing

The film took the Grand Prix at Cannes, where its premiere earned a standing ovation, and France has chosen it as its submission for the international feature Oscar at the 2027 Academy Awards. Lebedeva plays Galina, whose marriage to powerful businessman Gleb collapses in present-day Russia, upending the couple’s privileged life. In October, student jurors at Be2Can’s Slovakia edition handed her best acting performance, her first individual acting award.

“Minotaur” has also collected the Sydney Film Festival’s top prize and an audience award from Amsterdam’s Parool Film Festival, and has played Telluride, New York, San Sebastián and the BFI London Film Festival. Lebedeva said she was delighted to be joining the agency and working with Baxter and her colleagues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Working with Andrey on ‘Minotaur’ was an extraordinary experience, and it means so much to see the film connect with audiences internationally. Joining Independent feels like an exciting next step in my career, opening up new opportunities to collaborate with talented filmmakers, explore a wide range of characters and tell stories I’m drawn to across different countries and languages,” she said.

The film marks the return of Zvyagintsev, the director of “Leviathan” and “Loveless,” whose work Lebedeva has said she was “hypnotized” by when she was younger. She spent three months in Riga, Latvia, on the shoot. Lebedeva spent four years at the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography, the Moscow film school known as VGIK, where she trained under Sergei Solovyov, the filmmaker behind “Assa” and “One Hundred Days After Childhood,” in his acting and directing workshop.

Before “Minotaur,” she had notched up more than 25 screen credits across Russian features, TV series and shorts. She also took creative producer credits on several shorts. She has kept up a parallel stage career. Her roles include Irina Arkadina in Chekhov’s “The Seagull,” Princess Lise Bolkonskaya in Solovyov’s seven-hour production of “War and Peace,” Sarah in Harold Pinter’s “The Lover” and Marianne in Nick Payne’s “Constellations.

”‘Kantara: A Legend,’ ‘The Kerala Story 2,’ Volker Schlondorff’s ‘Visitation’ Among 15 Films in Goa Festival International CompetitionAustralian Film Festival of India Returns After COVID-19 Pause, Launches Co-Production Bootcamps as Treaty Takes Effect Berlinale Alum Sreemoyee Singh’s WAVES Film Bazaar Selection ‘Fireflowers,’ About a Mother’s Lost Singing Voice, Boards Dutch Co-Producer Rishab Shetty’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Epic ‘The Pride of Bharat’ Lands T-Series, Set as Two-Part Saga