Minority Report TV Series Picks Up 11 Years After Steven Spielberg's Film

The Minority Report TV series picks up 11 years after Steven Spielberg's sci-fi film, following precog Dash and Detective Lara Vega as they prevent murders.

Minority Report is a television series that continues the story of Steven Spielberg's sci-fi thriller, and it is worth revisiting as one of the stronger procedural shows of its period. The series picks up in the aftermath of Spielberg's film and follows Dash, played by Stark Sands, a former precognitive. The show's central premise is built on the same moral questions that made the movie memorable.

In the series, Dash was once a precognitive whose visions were used by the Precrime police department to stop crimes before they happened. Haunted by visions of murders yet to take place, Dash contacts Detective Lara Vega, played by Meagan Good, to help stop those crimes before they occur. The series takes place 11 years after the movie, which gives its characters a future world that has changed since the film.

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How the Series Builds on Spielberg's Movie

The series is a direct sequel to Steven Spielberg's film, and it builds its story from the events that movie set in motion. Showrunner Max Borenstein explained that he approached the future in a way similar to Spielberg, who asked scientists what technology would look like in the 2050s. The result is a world that feels familiar rather than apocalyptic.

Borenstein said that one refreshing aspect of the film is that it did not depend on a single catastrophic event to create its future. Instead, the film asked what the world would look like 50 years from now. In Borenstein's view, the answer is a world that is good and bad in equal measure compared with today, so the series does not need an apocalypse to create real stakes.

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The series also brings back elements from the movie, including Dash's siblings, Arthur, played by Nick Zano, and Agatha, played by Laura Reagan. Arthur gains knowledge of people who are about to be murdered, while Agatha psychically steps into their shoes. Both abilities are unsettling, and the series uses them to deepen the danger around the precogs.

The Dynamic Between Dash and Lara Vega

The central draw of the series is the relationship between Dash and Lara Vega. Vega gradually adjusts to the fact that Dash can see the future, and she moves toward a normal life while still using his abilities to help others. That shift gives the partnership its emotional weight.

The episode titled The Present is described as the strongest example of this dynamic at work. In it, Dash gets a flash of Vega's death and works to solve the threat, while Vega deals with the unresolved matter of her father's death. The episode shows how the two characters rely on each other while still carrying personal burdens.

Arthur and Agatha also become part of the investigation. The source notes that the siblings help Dash and Vega, but they must be careful because mysterious forces are hunting all three precogs in order to use their abilities. That threat turns each case into a race against people who want to exploit the gift.

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What the Series Asks About Justice and Technology

The series sets its central question about the law and public safety. Minority Report asks what the law will do to keep people safe when prediction becomes possible. That question differs from the one raised by Person of Interest.

Person of Interest, the CBS procedural that centers on a mysterious Machine and a former Special Forces operative, is described as a story about the dangers of unchecked technology. Minority Report, by contrast, focuses on how justice itself must adapt. Although Minority Report lasted only a single season, it shared similar themes with Person of Interest, including deep questions about the nature of justice.

Both series also belong to a wider group of shows that followed Person of Interest, including Almost Human. Minority Report stands out within that group because its pedigree comes from a major sci-fi film, and it extends that film's ideas into a new story about detectives and precogs working together.