Minority Report streams for free on Pluto this month

Steven Spielberg's 2002 sci‑fi thriller Minority Report, based on a Philip K. Dick story, is now available for free streaming on Pluto. The film follows PreCrime officer John Anderton as he is accused of a future murder and must evade the system while protecting a Precog. The cast includes Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton and others. The article also promotes a Collider sci‑fi personality quiz that matches readers with iconic heroes such as Paul Atreides and Ellen Ripley.

Science fiction is wonderful when it's done right. Aliens and space travel is all well and good, but it's also great to see our world in some vast, imaginative future where technology is well beyond our current capabilities, or used for harrowing effect.

That's where Philip K. Dick was always a master, and one of his best premises was taken by Steven Spielberg and turned into one of the sleekest, paranoid blockbusters of the early 21st century. Minority Report is streaming for free on Pluto this month, bringing one of Spielberg’s best 21st-century genre movies back into rotation.

The movie follows John Anderton, a police officer working for PreCrime, a unit that arrests murderers before they kill based on visions from three psychics known as Precogs. When Anderton himself is accused of a future murder, he goes on the run to prove he still has control over his own life, taking Agatha, one of the Precogs with him, to try and prove that the future can still be changed.

The cast includes Tom Cruise as John Anderton, Colin Farrell as Danny Witwer, Samantha Morton as Agatha, Max von Sydow as Lamar Burgess, Lois Smith as Dr. Iris Hineman, Peter Stormare as Dr. Solomon Eddie, and Neal McDonough as Fletcher. COLLIDER Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Sci-Fi Personality Quiz Which Sci-Fi Hero Are You Most Like?

Paul Atreides · Captain Kirk · Princess Leia · Ellen Ripley · Max Rockatansky Five iconic heroes. Five completely different ways of facing an impossible universe. One of them shares your instincts, your values, and your particular way of refusing to back down. Eight questions will tell you which one.

🏜️Paul Atreides 🖖Capt. Kirk ✊Princess Leia 🔦Ellen Ripley 🔥Max Rockatansky FIND YOUR HERO → QUESTION 1 / 8LEADERSHIP 01 How do you lead when the stakes couldn't be higher? The way you lead under pressure is the most honest thing about you. AI absorb everything — every variable, every pattern — and move only when I know the path forward.

BI read the room, make the call, and own the consequences. Hesitation costs more than mistakes. CI rally people. A cause needs a voice, and I refuse to let fear be louder than conviction.

DI assess the threat, establish what needs doing, and get it done without waiting for permission. EI don't lead. I act. Others can follow or not — I'm already moving.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 8STRENGTH 02 What is your greatest strength in a crisis? The quality that keeps you alive when everything else fails. APrescience — the ability to see further ahead than anyone else and plan accordingly. BImprovisation — I'm at my best when the plan falls apart and I have to invent a new one.

CConviction — I know what I'm fighting for, and that certainty doesn't waver under fire. DComposure — I stay functional when everyone around me is falling apart. Panic is a luxury. EEndurance — I outlast things.

I take the hit and keep moving long after others have stopped. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 8MOTIVATION 03 What is the thing you'd sacrifice everything else for? Your deepest motivation is your truest compass. AThe survival and dignity of my people — even if I have to become something frightening to ensure it.

BThe safety of my crew — every single one of them. No one gets left behind. CFreedom — for my people, for every world still crushed under the weight of an empire. DThe truth — what actually happened, what's actually out there, whether anyone believes me or not.

EThe one person — or the one memory — that still makes any of this worth surviving for. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 8PEOPLE 04 How do you relate to the people around you? Who you are to others under pressure is who you really are. AWith intensity and distance — I care deeply, but the weight I carry makes closeness complicated.

BWith warmth and irreverence — I take the mission seriously, not myself. CWith directness and trust — I say what I mean, and I expect the people I work with to rise to it. DWith professional care but clear limits — I'll protect you, but I won't pretend we're family. EWith wariness that slowly becomes loyalty — I don't trust easily, but when I do, it holds.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 8THREAT 05 You're facing a threat that no one else believes is real. What do you do? How you respond when you're the only one who sees it defines everything. APrepare in silence.

If they won't listen, I'll be ready when they finally have to. BKeep pushing until someone listens — and if no one does, handle it myself. CBuild the case, find the allies, and make the threat impossible to ignore. DDocument everything.

The truth matters even if no one believes it yet. EStop trying to convince anyone. Survive it. That's the only argument that counts.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 8COST 06 What has your heroism cost you personally? Every hero pays. The question is what — and whether they'd pay it again. AMy innocence — I've seen what I'm capable of, and I can't unsee it.

BPeople I loved — the command chair has a view, but it's a lonely one. CA normal life — I gave up everything ordinary the moment I chose the cause. DMy sense of safety — I know exactly what's out there now, and I can't pretend otherwise. EAlmost everything — and I'm still not sure what I'm carrying it all for.

But I keep going. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 8RULES 07 How do you feel about the rules of the world you're in? Every hero has a relationship with the system. What's yours?

AI understand them deeply — and I know exactly which ones must be broken, and why. BI respect the spirit of them and bend the letter when the situation demands it. CThe system is the problem. I'm not here to work within it — I'm here to dismantle it.

DI follow protocol until protocol stops being useful. Then I make the call myself. EThe rules collapsed a long time ago. What's left is instinct, and mine are reliable.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 8PURPOSE 08 When everything is on the line, what keeps you going? The answer is the most honest thing about you. ADestiny — or something that feels so much like it that the difference no longer matters. BThe people on my ship — their faces, their trust, the fact that they're counting on me.

CThe belief that what we're fighting for is worth every sacrifice, including this one. DSheer refusal to let it win — whatever it is. I don't stop. That's just who I am.

EI'm not sure anymore. But the road is still there, and I'm still on it. REVEAL MY HERO → Your Hero Has Been Identified Your Sci-Fi Hero Is… Your answers point to the iconic sci-fi hero who shares your instincts, your values, and your particular way of facing the impossible.

Arrakis · Dune Paul Atreides You carry a weight most people would crumble under — the knowledge of what you're capable of, and the burden of what you might have to become. USS Enterprise · Star Trek Captain Kirk You lead with instinct, warmth, and an absolute refusal to accept a no-win scenario — because you've always believed there's a third option nobody else has thought of yet.

The Rebellion · Star Wars Princess Leia You are the kind of person who holds the line when everyone else is losing faith — not because you're fearless, but because giving up simply isn't something you're capable of. The Nostromo · Alien Ellen Ripley You are not reckless, not grandiose, and not particularly interested in being anyone's hero — you just refuse to stop when it matters.

The Wasteland · Mad Max Max Rockatansky You have been through fire that would break most people — and what came out the other side is something the world underestimates at its peril. ↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ How Successful Was 'Minority Report'? Minority Report was a pretty big success, especially considering it was a dark sci-fi film with themes that still seem a bit difficult to get one's head around, and yet still function as a summer blockbuster.

It grossed about $132 million domestically and $358 million worldwide against a budget of $102 million. So, adjusted for today's money, that’s roughly $225 million domestic, $610 million worldwide, and a budget of about $174 million. Critically, it was an even bigger success for Cruise and Spielberg. Rotten Tomatoes called it “thought-provoking and visceral,” while its Metacritic score sits at a very impressive 80, which essentially means the movie averaged 4-star reviews across the board.

It also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Sound Editing and became one of Spielberg’s most acclaimed genre pics of the 21st century. Subscribe to our newsletter for smart sci‑fi film dives Discover why subscribing to our newsletter gives deeper, curated coverage of sci‑fi and genre films: thoughtful analysis, context on classics and modern hits, cast and production insights, and curated streaming picks to explore next.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. Minority Report is streaming for free on Pluto this month. Minority Report Like Follow Followed PG-13 Crime Sci-Fi Action Mystery Thriller Release Date June 21, 2002 Runtime 145 minutes Director Steven Spielberg Writers Scott Frank, Jon Cohen Franchise Minority Report Cast See All Powered by Expand Collapse





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