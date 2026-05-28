Minor Changes, Major Savings: We Test the New Cut-Price Tesla Model 3 Standard

Tesla's new entry-level Model 3 ditches a few things in pursuit of a lower price tag, but we don't think you'll miss much of that content.

Remember the $30,000 Tesla Model 3? The much-ballyhooed mega-affordable Model 3 that ended up existing for about as long as the average chunk of antimatter in the Large Hadron Collider?

Well, the 2026isn't that, but it is a new base model that shaves thousands of dollars off the electric sedan's bottom line. Granted, you'll have to make do with a little less, but we think the penny-pinching proves worth it. , though it doesn't get as many aesthetic workarounds. Since there were no wide light bars on the 3 to begin with, the Standard's exterior isn't that much different from the next-higher model, which is now called the Premium.

Well, actually, there's one thing—the front-facing bumper camera is slightly different—but that revised piece will eventually make its way to other Model 3 variants. Standard exterior fare includes 18-inch steel wheels with covers, with the option to upgrade to aluminum 19s. Gray paint is the only no-cost choice; white or black paint will set you back an extra thousand bucks or so.

While Tesla saw fit to seal occupants off from the glass roof in the Model Y Standard, the panoramic ceiling is still on display in the 3 Standard. Inside the Model 3 Standard is where you'll find the lion's share of omissions that bring the price down. The seats lose half their vegan leather and replace it with cloth. The ambient lighting disappears from the dashboard, but not the footwells or door pockets.

The front seats lose ventilation and some adjustments, the rears lose heating, and the 8.0-inch rear touchscreen is ditched in favor of manual vent control. The steering wheel switches to manual adjustment, but more important, it has a real-deal turn-signal stalk again. The center console has uncovered cupholders rather than covered ones.

Finally, the rear windows and the roof glass lose acoustic lamination. The resulting vibes are rather austere; it's clear from the moment you hop in that you're in the basic trim, especially in the back, where it's a bit too much like a New York City taxicab. The Standard's single rear-mounted electric motor is said to make 286 horsepower, with a manufacturer-estimated 0-to-60 time of 5.8 seconds.

However, we were able to squeeze a bit more out of a Model 3 Standard at the test track, where we managed to reach 60 mph in just 5.4 seconds, before continuing through the quarter-mile in 13.7 seconds at 107 mph. It's sufficiently quick in more day-to-day accelerative endeavors too, requiring just 2.0 seconds to go from 30 to 50 mph and 2.4 seconds from 50 to 70.

HIGHS: A lower price for a wider audience; retains the glass roof, unlike the Model Y; still fun enough in the curves. In daily-driving scenarios, the Standard is still mighty zippy. The accelerator's sensitivity doesn't feel as aggressive as in more expensive variants, but it doesn't need as much time to build up steam as the heavier Model Y Standard does.

The steering is mighty quick off-center, and given the sedan's low center of gravity, we find it no less fun to throw into a corner than any other non-Performance Model 3. The suspension loses its frequency-dependent damping, but when combined with smaller-diameter wheels and beefier tire sidewalls, the ride ends up being quite pleasant. It's great at being chill, and it isn't some wallowy mess when curves show up.

Clad in a set of 235/45R-18 Hankook Ventus S1 all-season tires, the Standard held on to the skidpad at 0.88 g, more than enough for a mainstream sedan. LOWS: Lower highway range than we'd like, lower peak charging than other Model 3s, cut cabin tech lends a taxicab vibe. You may have to spend a little more time charging, though.

A reduction in parallel-linked cells in the Standard's pack means usable battery capacity drops to 70 kWh, which is roughly 10 kWh or 13 percent less than that of the Premium variants. Range is down too: You'll get an estimated 321 miles of range with the 18-inch wheels and 303 miles with the 19s.

That's a bit lower than the Model 3 Premium RWD, which claims 363 miles with its 18-inch wheels and 343 miles with the 19-inchers, but it still clears the all-important 300-mile bar. The supercharging max rate is down too, from 250 to 225 kilowatts.

However, in our hands, the Model 3 Standard didn't live up to the expectations set on paper. Our 75-mph highway range test brought a 270-mile result—a far cry from the EPA's 300-plus-mile estimates, and 40 miles less than we achieved in a 2024 Long Range RWD variant. In our 10-to-90 percent DC fast-charge test, we observed a peak charging rate of just 187 kilowatts; the refill took 44 minutes, with an average charging rate of 79 kilowatts.

The rest of the Model 3 Standard experience is pretty much exactly what you get with other Model 3s. Road noise is low, visibility is good, and regenerative braking will likely make up the majority of your deceleration. The tech stack is impressive on the standard 15.4-inch touchscreen.

While not everybody loves having vital information that far from the driver's line of sight, the operating system responds quickly, the navigation is pretty good at routing around bad traffic, and Spotify integration is so clean you might not miss Apple CarPlay all that much. ), the Standard will set you back $38,380, which is $5750 below the Model 3 Premium RWD's cost of entry.

But no matter which one you land on, we're confident that you'll find the Standard's shave and a haircut to be worth the two bits. Average DC Fast-Charge Rate, 10–90%: 79 kW Cars are Andrew Krok’s jam, along with boysenberry. After graduating with a degree in English from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2009, Andrew cut his teeth writing freelance magazine features, and now he has a decade of full-time review experience under his belt.

A Chicagoan by birth, he has been a Detroit resident since 2015. Maybe one day he’ll do something about that half-finished engineering degree.





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