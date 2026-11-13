Minnesota yarn shop apologizes for Harry Potter kits, donates proceeds to trans group

Needle & Skein, a Minnesota yarn shop, apologized for selling Harry Potter-themed kits and donated all proceeds to Point of Pride, a transgender support organization. Owner Gilah Mashaal said the response has been largely positive despite doxxing and negative reviews.

A Minnesota yarn shop, Needle & Skein, apologized last week for selling Harry Potter-themed kits and announced it donated all proceeds to Point of Pride, an organization that provides support to transgender people.

The store said it removed the items from its shelves after realizing the merchandise caused harm. The apology included a personal statement from the owner. I am a mom, and I read these books aloud to my child. Those evenings are some of my sweetest memories, and I think that warmth kept me from stopping to consider what carrying this merchandise would mean for our trans friends, neighbors, and customers.

Also read Harry Potter Actor Essiedu Voices Support for Trans Rights Amid Threats

Needle and Skein Apology Statement

I made a mistake, and I am so sorry, the statement said. The company also issued a broader apology to those who felt unwelcome. We never meant to hurt anyone. But we can see that we did, and we are truly sorry to everyone who felt less welcome in a space that should always feel like home to you.

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You deserve better from us, the company said. Needle & Skein shared an image showing its donation to Point of Pride, saying it donated three times the profits from its Harry Potter merchandise. The business also shared a link for followers to donate. The controversy stems from Harry Potter author J.K.

Rowling, who has faced criticism in recent years over her opposition to policies allowing transgender women into certain female-only spaces. Needle & Skein told Fox News Digital that the response to its apology had been largely positive, despite some doxxing and negative reviews. Overall, the response has been positive, with people feeling that we were open, honest and appreciative, owner Gilah Mashaal said.

Podcast Host Critiques Yarn Shop Stance

Christian Toto, host of the Hollywood in Toto podcast, told Fox News Digital that he doubted the owners of the Minnesota yarn shop understood exactly why Rowling views were controversial. The media blurs many facts in our culture, like how immigration is not separated into two distinct camps, legal and illegal. Something similar likely is happening here. And for a yarn hobbyist to take such a stand is, well, the height of silliness on too many levels to count.

Sadly, she is far from alone, Toto said. Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.