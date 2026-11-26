The Minnesota Wild host the Utah Mammoth in Saint Paul as they pursue a franchise-record 15-game point streak. the Wild has dominated recent play with a strong start to games and historic offensive output,whIle Utah looks to reverse a recent slump and stop a losing trend against thier regional rivals.

Historic Momentum Drives Minnesota Wild

Player Performances and Key Matchups

The Minnesota Wild are preparing to host the Utah Mammoth at the Xcel Energy Center with the objective of extending a franchise-record 15-game point streak that currently stands at 12 wins and three overtime losses. The team arrives in Saint Paul following a successful road trip in which they secured five out of six possible points, including victories over the Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks, alongside a shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks. During this historic stretch, Minnesota has demonstrated offensive dominance by outscoring opponents 63-31, including the shootout goal against Vancouver, while maintaining a positive shot differential of plus-22. A critical component of their success has been their ability to start games quickly. The Wild has recorded the first goal in 21 games this season, the highest total in the National Hockey League, and boasts an impressive 16-0-5 record when they take that early lead. This current run of scoring first in 15 consecutive games ties for the second-longest such streak in NHL history, trailing only the 1959-60 Montreal Canadiens. Over the current 15-game span, Minnesota has outscored opponents 20-5 in the opening period and has allowed a first-period goal in only four of those contests.

Individual star power has been a driving force bEhind the team success, with Kirill Kaprizov entering the matchup on a career-long and franchise-record 15-game point streak that totals 32 points, including eight goals and 24 assists. Kaprizov has recorded multiple points in six straight games and has accumulated eight points in seven career matchups against Utah. His linemate, Matt Boldy, has also been instrumental, recording 14 points in his last six games and maintaining a multi-point game streak over his last four contests. Both players have shown consistent production in head-to-head history,with Kaprizov leading Minnesota in scoring against the Mammoth and Boldy contributing significantly to recent offensive outputs. Utah attempts to counter this firepower with their own offensive leaders, notably Clayton Keller,who has recorded 11 points in his last 10 games,and Logan Cooley, who has contributed 9 points over the same stretch. Despite Utah's efforts, the Wild's defensive structure and goaltending have been pivotal, with Jesper Wallstedt providing powerful netminding and the team displaying superior penalty kill efficiency.

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Utah Mammoth Seeking to Break Slump

The Utah Mammoth arrive in Minnesota looking to reverse a recent slump that has seen them post a 2-4-3 record over their last nine games while being outscored 29-25. The team endured a six-game losing streak from early November before securing back-to-back wins against the Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks in mid-November. Historically, the Mammoth have had success against the Wild, having won five of the previous eight meetings and outscoring Minnesota 23-6 during a five-game winning streak that concluded in late February 2026. However,their recent road performance has been weak, having lost their last four away games. Utah's statistical profile over the last 10 games shows an average of 2.8 goals scored versus 3.1 allowed, with a power play efficiency of 19.6 percent and a penalty kill rate of 83.7 percent. their goaltender, Sebastian Cossa, has posted a 3.03 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage over this period, indicating that stabilizing the defensive end will be crucial for any hope of upsetting the hot-handed Wild.

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Roster Updates and Game Context

Beyond the star power, roster depth and health considerations add layers of complexity to the matchup. Defenseman David Spacek, who has been a reliable fill-in amidst injuries to key defensive partners like Brock Faber and Quinn Hughes,is set to log more ice time against Utah. Spacek has been praised by coaching staff for his consistent puck movement and defensive responsibility in the corners. Meanwhile, questions remain regarding the status of star defenseman Quinn Hughes,with head coach John Hynes indicating that further consultation with medical staff is required before determining his availability for the game. The Wild also saw goaltender Calvin Pickard cleared waivers and expected to report to the AHL affiliate in Iowa. The game will feature special celebrations for Native American Heritage Night,including an Ojibwe-language broadcast available on select streaming platforms, honoring the cultural heritage of the region. With the Wild favored to win in regulation and recent head-to-head records favoring Minnesota, all eyes will be on whether Utah can overcome their defensive struggles and cold streak to disrupt the Wild's historic sprint.