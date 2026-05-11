Minnesota Timberwolves Win Against San Antonio Spurs Despite Victor Wembanyama's Absence

In the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves won against the San Antonio Spurs despite their star center Victor Wembanyama's absence due to an elbow injury. Anthony Edwards played a crucial role in their victory with 16 points in the final quarter.

May 10, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) works around San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) in the fourth quarter of game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.

Victor Wembanyama got tossed early in the second quarter after elbowing Naz Reid in the chin, and the Timberwolves took full advantage to eke out a 114-109 win. Minnesota star Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter. Spurs guards De'Aaron Fox, Steph Castle, and Dylan Harper made meaningful contributions, posting 68 points between them.

Minnesota made some plays and finished the game, but Spurs coach De'Aaron Fox expressed disappointment with their reaction and lack of finishing possession in the playoffs. Minnesota shot 37% from the floor before Wembanyama got tossed and improved to 49% after that.

Meanwhile, San Antonio's defense struggled, dropping to 103 points per 100 possessions after Wembanyama's ejection





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NBA Playoffs Minnesota Timberwolves San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama Anthony Edwards Steph Publix De'aaron Fox Dylan Harper Rudy Gobert Luke Kornet Defensive Rating Edge Plays Drop Coverage NBA Analytics NBA Statistics

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