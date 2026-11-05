Minnesota Timberwolves Stun Houston Rockets With Fourth-Quarter Takeover

Anthony Edwards out, Mike Conley Jr. in. The Minnesota Timberwolves used a historic fourth-quarter performance to defeat the NBA's top offense, handing Houston their first home loss.

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Houston Rockets 117-107 on Wednesday night at the Toyota Center, handing the home team their first loss of the season. This victory was particularly significant given that the Timberwolves entered the contest without their franchise cornerstone, Anthony Edwards.

Conley Takes Over After Early Struggles

Mike Conley Jr. transformed a disappointing first half into a historic fourth-quarter performance to secure the win. After struggling earlier in the game with eight points and six turnovers in 23 minutes, Conley scored 12 points in the final eight minutes on perfect 4-of-4 shooting.

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His 20-point total on 6-of-11 shooting included four three-pointers. Stathead data confirms this was only the third time in his career he scored at least 10 points in a quarter without missing a shot. The Timberwolves outscored Houston by 15 points during the 31 minutes Conley played.

Head coach Chris Finch praised Conley's decision-making after the game. He emphasized how the guard trusted his teammates and executed at critical moments to stabilize the offense against a physical defensive unit.

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Hyland and Bench Provide Critical Support

Bones Hyland delivered a season-high 19 points in 16 minutes to anchor the second unit. He shot 7-of-13 from the field and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc while dishing out four assists, all to bench players.

Hyland directly created 29 points, which accounted for 76% of the Timberwolves' total bench production. His scoring and playmaking compensated for the lack of on-ball creation from the starting lineup during the first half. This balanced attack allowed Minnesota to maintain momentum despite early offensive slumps.

Turmoil Turned Into Efficient Scoring

The Timberwolves leveraged their strength in turning defense into offense, scoring 33 points off 18 Houston turnovers. This total represented their highest points-off-giveaways figure for the season and proved decisive against the Rockets.

Ayo Dosunmu led the team with a game-high tying 21 points by attacking the rim and catching the defense out of position. The team maintained a fast-paced approach regardless of shot success, which kept pace with Houston's high-volume scoring. This strategy neutralized the Rockets' intimidating half-court defense.

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Gobert Neutralizes Sengun in Key Matchup

Rudy Gobert provided a crucial defensive anchor against Alperen Sengun, who averaged 25.7 points in three meetings last season. Sengun's unique footwork and floaters had previously troubled the Timberwolves' rim protection, but Gobert flipped the script this time.

The win moves the Timberwolves to a 5-3 record with 952 total points scored in their first eight games. This marks the most points scored in the franchise's first eight games of a season. The team must now continue to adjust to playing without Anthony Edwards, who underwent right knee surgery last week.

Looking Ahead Without Edwards

Minnesota now faces the challenge of quarterbacking the offense late in games without their star guard. The Timberwolves have proven they possess enough offensive depth to weather slow starts from their point guard. However, consistent leadership in crunch time remains essential for future success.