Peggy Flanagan Leads Michele Tafoya in Minnesota Senate Race as Early Voting Hits Record 886,000

Early voting records in Minnesota show significant Republican gains in rural counties, yet polls and prediction markets still favor Democrat Peggy Flanagan in the tight Senate race against Michele Tafoya.

Minnesota Senate candidate Peggy Flanagan maintains a commanding lead over Republican Michele Tafoya as the state prepares for Tuesday's election, with early voting figures shattering historical records. More than 886,000 Minnesotans cast their ballots early in-person or by absentee ballot as of Sunday, according to data from Minnesota's Secretary of State's Office. This figure significantly exceeds the 687,062 ballots cast during early voting in the last non-presidential election in 2022, signaling intense voter engagement across the state.

While large numbers of ballots have been cast in Minneapolis and other Democratic strongholds, the most striking growth is occurring in rural regions that previously favored President Donald Trump. Seven rural counties, including Swift, Clearwater, Chisago, Renville, Rice, Wadena, and Winona, experienced some of the fastest increases in early voting since 2022. This geographic shift offers a glimmer of hope for Tafoya in what remains one of the most competitive congressional contests of the year.

Also read How early voting surged in Senate battlegrounds compared to prior midterms

Hamline University professor of political science and legal studies David Schultz recently told Newsweek that Republicans have their best shot at winning the state in twenty years. He credited the state's issues with corruption and Democratic Party fatigue as primary reasons why Republicans might secure a win in a traditionally blue state. Schultz added that he would not be surprised if Michele Tafoya won the election, noting that the political environment in Minnesota has become more favorable for Republicans than in previous decades.

Despite the encouraging signs in rural counties, Peggy Flanagan remains the clear favorite in both traditional polls and prediction markets. Flanagan is leading Michele Tafoya in all recent polls, maintaining a comfortable margin that reflects Minnesota's historical lean toward the Democratic Party. The state last voted for a Republican at the presidential level in 1972, and it has only narrowly voted for a Republican senator since 2002, when Norm Coleman was elected.

In prediction markets, the disparity is even more pronounced among traders. Kalshi traders give Peggy Flanagan 91.6 percent odds of winning, compared to Michele Tafoya at 8.4 percent. On Polymarket, Flanagan's odds are even greater at 94 percent, compared to Tafoya's 7 percent. These numbers suggest that while early voting patterns have shifted, the broader electorate still favors the Democratic candidate for the open seat left by retiring Senator Tina Smith.

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Corruption has emerged as the central theme of the contest, with both candidates using it as a primary line of attack against their opponents. Flanagan has centered much of her messaging on allegations of corruption tied to Donald Trump, seeking to associate her Republican opponent with the current administration's controversies. This strategy aims to reinforce her identity as a Democrat in a blue state while countering Republican advances.

Michele Tafoya has attempted to counter this narrative by linking Flanagan to controversies that occurred during her tenure as lieutenant governor under Governor Tim Walz. By focusing on Flanagan's local record, Tafoya hopes to undermine the Democratic candidate's credibility among suburban and rural voters. The senator retiring, Tina Smith, will see her term end on January 3, leaving an open seat that both parties view as a top priority.

Democrats need a net gain of four seats to win control of the Senate, while Republicans seek to defend their narrow majorities. Several key Senate races are unfolding this year that will determine control of Congress. Republicans seek to defend their narrow House and Senate majorities, while Democrats look to capitalize on competitive races that could flip control of both chambers in their favor.

Michele Tafoya has acknowledged the closeness of the race, posting on X on Monday that elections in Minnesota are won by the people who show up. She urged voters to bring family and neighbors, stating that every single ballot will make a difference and that the goal is to restore accountability in Washington. Tafoya's campaign is focused on mobilizing turnout in the seven rural counties that have seen significant early voting growth.

Early voting ended in Minnesota on Monday, shifting the focus to Election Day turnout. Polls will open again on Tuesday morning for the final day of voting. Both candidates have emphasized the importance of casting ballots by 8 PM to ensure they are counted. As long as voters are in line by the time polls close, they will be allowed to vote.

Peggy Flanagan posted a list of priorities on X, including holding Donald Trump accountable, ending the war, passing Medicare for All, banning prior authorization, ripping ICE apart, raising the wage, blocking the bombs, saving Social Security, and making a plan to vote. The stakes are high for both parties as the state prepares for a decisive Tuesday.

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The recent presidential contests in Minnesota have been close, with former Vice President Kamala Harris carrying the state by only about four points in 2024. This was a narrower win than former President Joe Biden's seven-point victory in 2020. In 2016, Minnesota backed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by less than two percentage points, highlighting the state's potential for upsets.

Newsweek reached out to both campaigns by email for comment on Monday afternoon, but responses were not immediately available as the state prepares for a decisive Tuesday. The Minnesota Senate race between Democrat Peggy Flanagan and Republican Michele Tafoya is entering its final phase with a dramatic shift in voter engagement patterns.

Analysts warn that early voting data is not a reliable predictor of the final outcome, as turnout can vary significantly by party once all ballots have been cast. However, the raw numbers indicate a heightened level of engagement that could alter the dynamics of the race. The high volume of votes submitted early suggests that both campaigns have successfully mobilized their respective bases.

The surge mirrors national trends seen in states like Texas and Georgia, where unprecedented voter participation has redefined early election metrics. In Texas, early voting began with a record 19 million registered voters eligible to cast ballots, while Georgia saw more than 2.2 million voters cast in-person early ballots last week. Minnesota's record-breaking turnout reflects a similar national surge in political interest.

InsiderAdvantage polls conducted between October 29 and 30 found that 49 percent of likely voters planned to vote for Flanagan, as opposed to 46 percent for Tafoya. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.83 percentage points. An earlier poll showed Flanagan with only a one-point lead, indicating a tightening race in recent days despite her overall market favorability.

A Siena University poll surveyed 752 Minnesota voters and found 54 percent preferred Flanagan while 40 percent chose Tafoya. This outlier gave Flanagan her largest lead yet, more than tripling her lead in most other polls. The margin of error was plus or minus 4.1 percentage points, suggesting the race is tight but Flanagan holds a distinct advantage in the final count.