Peloquin receives prison sentence after fatal drunk driving crash in Minnesota that killed her 1-year-old son Raevon Melvin Anthony Todd.

A Minnesota mother, identified as Peloquin, was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday, November 16, following her conviction for criminal vehicular homicide. The legal outcome stems from a tragic incident in September 2025 where the defendant negligently drove while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of her one-year-old child, Raevon Melvin Anthony Todd.

The Fatal Incident on Highway 61

The tragic event unfolded in September 2025 in Maplewood, Minnesota, when Peloquin was transporting her three children and another adult passenger. According to incident reports reviewed by authorities, the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. as Peloquin drove her Chevrolet Tahoe along Highway 61. She reportedly took an exit ramp at excessive speed, causing the vehicle to lose control, flip over, and plunge into a swampy pond located in a ditch.

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Upon arrival, state troopers and frantic emergency services personnel worked urgently to rescue the child trapped beneath the overturned SUV. Witnesses noted that a covered in cuts, Peloquin shouted for help, pleading with responders to save her baby. Despite these efforts, the child was unable to be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle was subsequently extricated from the water.

Evidence of Intoxication and Altered Statements

Investigative findings revealed significant evidence of alcohol consumption prior to the drive. Troopers discovered several Fireball Cinnamon Whisky shooter-sized bottles scattered on the road near the crash site. When subjected to a breathalyzer test, Peloquin registered a blood alcohol content of 0.172, a level more than double the Minnesota legal limit of 0.08.

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Additionally, law enforcement noted that Peloquin had allegedly smoked marijuana on the day of the incident. Although she later claimed the crash was caused by wet roads and bald tires, the chemical evidence painted a different picture. She admitted to having consumed alcohol the previous night but initially stated she was merely on her way to visit her grandmother.

Contradictory Testimony and Legal Proceedings

During the legal proceedings, Peloquin's account of the events underwent a drastic change. While taken into custody, she claimed she was not the driver at the time of the crash. Instead, she alleged that a 32-year-old adult passenger was behind the wheel. She stated that she assumed legal responsibility for the vehicle because she was the owner.

Despite these attempts to shift blame, Peloquin was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide. During the sentencing hearing, her attorney had previously requested probation as an alternative to incarceration. However, the court rejected this request, determining that the severity of the negligence warranted a prison sentence for the loss of her child.

Sentencing Remarks and Emotional Impact

At the hearing, Peloquin expressed profound remorse for her actions. She addressed the court, stating, despite my best effort to save him, I could not, regarding her sweet baby, Raevon. She emphasized the gravity of the mistake by noting that if she had stayed home with her children, her baby Raevon would have been safe. She apologized to everyone who lost someone that day.

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The sentencing also highlighted the broader context of her struggles. Peloquin claimed that as a single mother, she felt she did not get a break in life. These statements were delivered against the backdrop of a preventable tragedy that ended the life of a toddler and resulted in a multi-year prison term for the parent responsible.