Minnesota Lynx Surge to Top as WNBA Season Heats Up with Tight Races and Breakout Performances

Despite Napheesa Collier's early-season absence, the Minnesota Lynx have jumped out to the best record in the WNBA, led by a balanced offense and a top-ranked defense. The Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings are also rising quickly, featuring standout plays from Angel Reese and a historic triple-double by Jessica Shepard, while Jackie Young rebounds for Las Vegas. The league's top 10 teams are separated by only two games, underscoring a highly competitive season.

The WNBA season is unfolding with surprising intensity and tight competition across the standings. Through the first weeks of play, the Minnesota Lynx have established themselves as the class of the league, surging to the top spot despite the absence of perennial MVP candidate Napheesa Collier , who is sidelined at the start of the 2026 campaign due to a left ankle injury.

For the third consecutive season, Minnesota has jumped out to a red-hot start, and they are currently riding a four-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the league. That streak includes impressive victories over the previously first-place Atlanta Dream by 15 points and a 21-point dismantling of the Chicago Sky, moving Minnesota into sole possession of the top record.

Against Atlanta, the Lynx shot an efficient 60 percent from the field, fueled by a season-high 25 points from Courtney Williams and an 11-for-16 performance from Natasha Howard. Against Chicago, Nia Coffey erupted for a game-high 20 points, her second career 20-point game, as Minnesota's defense held the Sky to a season-low 58 points.

With five players averaging double figures, the Lynx boast the league's most efficient offense and rank first in net rating, average points differential, and scoring defense, while also being elite on the glass, narrowly trailing Atlanta for the rebounding lead. The backcourt duo of Williams and rookie guard Olivia Miles, the No. 2 overall pick, has quickly become formidable, but the emergence of Howard in her age-34 season has been nothing short of a steal; she is playing at an All-Star level on a modest $700,000 salary.

Atlanta, meanwhile, bounced back from its loss to Minnesota with a dominant defensive performance, forcing 28 turnovers in a 20-point victory over Portland, the most turnovers forced by any team this season. Angel Reese led the Dream with an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double and five assists, and she will face her collegiate rival Caitlin Clark when she returns to Indianapolis. In Dallas, the Wings continue their ascent after a slow 1-2 start, now having won four of their last five.

Most recently, they toppled the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces 95-87 behind a historic triple-double from Jessica Shepard, who posted 22 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists, becoming only the second player in WNBA history to record 20 rebounds as part of a triple-double. She was one of three Wings to score 20+ points alongside Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd; Fudd has broken out with consecutive strong outings, including 24 points against New York and 22 on 9-of-15 shooting against Las Vegas.

Las Vegas, for its part, saw Jackie Young return to form with 15 points against Dallas and 23 against the Golden State Valkyries after two scoreless games. The standings remain tight at the top, with only two games separating the top 10 teams, highlighting the depth and competitiveness of this WNBA season, with quick risers like Dallas and Portland joining the elite group





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WNBA Minnesota Lynx Napheesa Collier Courtney Williams Natasha Howard Nia Coffey Olivia Miles Atlanta Dream Angel Reese Caitlin Clark Dallas Wings Jessica Shepard Paige Bueckers Azzi Fudd Las Vegas Aces Jackie Young Golden State Valkyries Portland Fire Chicago Sky Standings Winning Streak Triple-Double MVP Defense Offense

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