Minnesota Gun Control: Stepenson Announces Semi-Auto Rifle Ban For 2027

Minnesota House Speaker Zack Stephenson confirms a comprehensive gun violence package including semi-automatic rifle bans begins January 2027, addressing the political shift in state governance.

In a significant move toward stricter firearms regulation, incoming Minnesota House Speaker Zack Stephenson has confirmed that a legislative ban on semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines will be introduced when the state's new session begins. The announcement marks a pivotal shift in the state's approach to public safety, driven by the recent change in political power following the November 2026 mid-term elections. Speaker Stephenson, a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, emphasized that this legislation is a core component of a broader package designed to reduce gun violence across the state. The incoming majority now holds control of the House, the Senate, and the Governorship, removing the legislative barriers that previously prevented such bans.

Speaker Stephenson Outlines Legislative Package

Speaker Zack Stephenson stated that the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party can absolutely pass a gun violence prevention package that will take meaningful steps to address the ongoing problem of firearm-related injuries and deaths. He made it clear that the ban on semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines will be part of the package, while also explaining that it will contain other controls as well. The speaker detailed that the legislative effort is not limited to weapon restrictions alone. He argued that a holistic approach is required to effectively tackle the crisis, noting that the current proposal includes multiple facets of public safety reform.

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According to Speaker Stephenson, the importance of the package lies in its comprehensive nature rather than a single provision. He asserted that lawmakers need to take steps on mental health initiatives to better support at-risk individuals in the community. Additionally, the package will address school safety protocols to ensure that educational environments are protected from potential threats. Speaker Stephenson also highlighted the necessity of holding big technology companies accountable for the role they play in the dissemination of harmful content or the coordination of violent acts. This multi-pronged strategy reflects a growing consensus among Democratic leaders on the need for systemic changes beyond just restricting access to firearms.

Political Shift Enables New Regulatory Framework

The path to this legislative action was blocked during previous terms when Republicans controlled the Minnesota House in 2025 and 2026. During those years, Republican lawmakers were able to prevent bans on commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles, maintaining the status quo regarding firearm accessibility. However, the political landscape has changed dramatically with the results of the November 2026 mid-term elections. Democrats will control the House, Senate, and Governorship when the new term begins in January 2027, giving them the unified power necessary to enact significant regulatory changes.

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This unified control removes the gridlock that characterized the previous legislative sessions. The transition of power allows the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party to advance their agenda without the need for bipartisan compromise on gun control issues. The upcoming session will likely see intense debate and lobbying efforts as various interest groups respond to the proposed measures. The shift also raises questions about the potential for legal challenges, particularly from Second Amendment advocates who may argue that such bans infringe upon constitutional rights.

Impact on Citizens and Future Legal Challenges

The implementation of a ban on semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines will have immediate implications for gun owners in Minnesota. Citizens who currently possess these types of firearms may face new restrictions, potentially including surrender requirements, buyback programs, or modifications to meet new legal standards. The definition of high-capacity magazines will also be a focal point of legislative debate, as the specific threshold for what constitutes a restricted device needs to be clearly defined in the new law. Experts suggest that the economic impact could be significant, affecting manufacturers, distributors, and retailers who deal in these specific types of weaponry.

Furthermore, the broader components of the gun violence prevention package, including mental health funding and school safety measures, will require substantial investment from the state budget. The allocation of resources for these initiatives will likely be a major point of contention during the legislative process. As the January 2027 session approaches, all eyes will be on the Minnesota Legislature to see how these proposals are refined and whether they can achieve the necessary consensus to become law. The outcome will not only shape state policy but also serve as a case study for other states considering similar gun control reforms in the coming years.