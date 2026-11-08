Minnesota Governor-Elect Amy Klobuchar Pledges Assault Weapons Ban Passage

Minnesota Governor-Elect Amy Klobuchar vows to pass an assault weapons ban after previous efforts by Gov. Tim Walz failed. The pledge follows legislative debates on high-capacity magazines and ghost guns amid rising school safety concerns.

Minnesota Governor-Elect Amy Klobuchar (D) announced a firm commitment to passing new gun control legislation during a press conference held on Wednesday. She specifically targeted the passage of an "assault weapons" ban, a legislative goal that has previously stalled under the administration of outgoing Governor Tim Walz (D). Klobuchar stated that the new administration is eager to collaborate with legislative leaders to achieve this policy objective, signaling a renewed push for stricter firearm regulations in the state.

Legislative History and Previous Failures

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) spent the entirety of late 2025 and throughout 2026 attempting to secure the passage of similar gun safety measures. Despite his intense efforts and significant political capital, the proposed bans on "assault weapons," "high capacity" magazines, and "ghost guns" failed to pass the state legislature. The outgoing governor pursued these initiatives with maximum intensity, but political opposition ultimately prevented the measures from becoming law during his tenure.

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Context of School Shooting Incidents

The renewed focus on gun safety arises in the wake of a violent incident that claimed the lives of two children and wounded 14 others. The perpetrator utilized a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol to open fire on schoolchildren while they were seated in class. The shooter left behind a video message containing the phrase "F*ck those kids," which has drawn widespread condemnation and heightened calls for legislative action to prevent such tragedies from occurring again.

Political Response and Stakeholder Positions

Democrats and other leftist politicians in Minnesota had previously rallied around the push for comprehensive gun reform. They advocated for a multi-faceted approach that included restrictions on semi-automatic rifles, limitations on ammunition capacity, and prohibitions on untraceable firearms known as ghost guns. Although these groups worked in tandem with Gov. Tim Walz to build a coalition for passage, the legislation did not survive the legislative process, leaving advocates disappointed but determined to continue the fight.

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Klobuchar's Strategy for Future Success

Amy Klobuchar expressed strong enthusiasm about her upcoming role in driving this agenda forward. Speaking to media outlets, she affirmed that the gun safety bill is going to get passed under her leadership. She emphasized her excitement to work directly with legislative leaders who share her commitment to public safety, suggesting that her administration will prioritize this issue more aggressively than its predecessor to ensure the measures are enacted into law.

Impact on Gun Policy in the Region

The pledge by Governor-Elect Klobuchar marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Minnesota regarding firearm regulation. With the previous administration's efforts having concluded without success, the incoming governor's administration faces the challenge of overcoming established legislative hurdles. The outcome of these new efforts will determine whether Minnesota implements stricter controls on firearms and ammunition, a topic that remains deeply divisive among voters and policymakers in the state.