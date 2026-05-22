Minnesota enacts first-of-its-kind law allowing state-chartered banks and credit unions to offer cryptocurrency custody services

Minnesota's financial institutions can no longer afford to remain uninvolved as Wall Street aggressively builds crypto infrastructure. To keep up with this competition and shield the local economy from capital flight, the state has enacted a law for encrypted services.

A local banker advised CoinDesk that with Wall Street 's thrust into the crypto field, Minnesota's financial institutions could not afford to overlook the opportunity. Minnesota State representative, Rep.

Bernadette "Bernie" Perryman, co-authored a bill for encrypted services to shield the state's economy from further capital flight. Minnesota, in a first-of-its-kind Midwestern move, enacted a law allowing state-chartered banks and credit unions to offer cryptocurrency custody services. The law takes effect on August 1, 2026, alongside a statewide ban on crypto ATMs and kiosks and stringent federal compliance standards for institutions.

Lawmakers and local bankers emphasized the need to maintain competition as Wall Street aggressively captures digital asset infrastructure, stablecoins, and tokenization





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Wall Street State Representative Rep. Bernadette \Bernie\ Perryman Cryptocurrency Custody Services Competition Capital Flight State-Chartered Banks And Credit Unions Lloyd's Of London-Backed Insurance Solution Private Compliance Alternatives Antimoney Laundering Enhanced Know-Your-Customer (KYC) Diligence Federal Insurance North Dakota Union Michigan Union تصنيف

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