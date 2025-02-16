Minnesota Edges USC in Thrilling Finish

Lu'Cye Patterson scores 25 points and Frank Mitchell records a double-double as Minnesota defeats USC 69-66 in a nail-biting contest.

Lu'Cye Patterson erupted for a season-high 25 points, and reserve Frank Mitchell delivered a double-double as Minnesota edged out USC 69-66 on Saturday. Patterson sank an impressive 11 of 13 free throws, while Mitchell contributed 15 points and a team-high 12 rebounds, with half coming on the offensive end. Isaac Asuma, another key bench contributor, added 12 points for the Golden Gophers. This victory marks Minnesota's second consecutive road win, a feat they last accomplished in 2021.

The Trojans, led by Chibuzo Agbo and Wesley Yates III who each scored 18 points, and Desmond Claude with 12, found themselves in a tight battle in the final moments. Patterson sealed the win with two clutch free throws with 13 seconds remaining, putting Minnesota ahead 67-66. USC's ensuing possession saw Claude lose the ball out of bounds attempting a drive to the basket with 4.1 seconds left. Forced to foul, USC sent Patterson back to the line, where he converted two more free throws. With time running out, USC's final possession saw Yates receive the inbound pass, slip to the floor after a couple of dribbles, and the buzzer sounded, ending USC's comeback hopes.USC had dominated the first half, establishing a 24-10 lead and maintaining a 38-29 advantage at halftime. Rashaun Agee's tip-in extended USC's lead to 45-35 with 15:45 remaining. However, over the next eight-and-a-half minutes, with Claude on the bench due to his fourth foul, Minnesota rallied, outscoring USC 18-7. Frank Mitchell's tip-in with 7:16 left gave Minnesota its first lead of the game at 53-52, a lead they would not relinquish. Minnesota will continue their West Coast trip, facing UCLA on Tuesday. USC will travel to face 25th-ranked Maryland on Thursday.





