Minnesota DFL Winner Abdi Daisane Owned Fraud-Linked Daycare

Abdi Daisane, the newly elected Minnesota DFL candidate, previously owned a childcare center that received millions in grants before its sponsor paid an $18.5 million fraud settlement.

Abdi Daisane, the Democratic Farm Labor Party candidate who defeated a Republican incumbent in the Minnesota midterm election on Tuesday, is facing scrutiny over his past business ownership. Daisane served as the chief executive officer of Blooming Kids Child Care Center in St. Cloud, a facility that received substantial state and federal funding before its administrative sponsor became embroiled in a major fraud investigation.

Daycare Received Millions Before Sponsor Settlement

Blooming Kids Child Care Center obtained over $7 million from the Minnesota Child Care Assistance Program over a period of several years. Additionally, the facility received $598,251.62 from the federally-funded Child and Adult Care Food Program since 2020. These financial records highlight the significant volume of public funds directed to the business before Daisane transitioned into political office.

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Sponsor Paid $18.5 Million For Federal Fraud

The center was sponsored by Partners in Nutrition, a nonprofit organization that recently agreed to pay an $18.5 million civil settlement for fraud. According to a press release regarding the settlement, Partners in Nutrition knowingly defrauded the State of Minnesota out of millions of dollars in federal child nutrition funds during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. This violation occurred in breach of the Minnesota False Claims Act.

Federal Crackdown On Alleged Nutrition Schemes

The fraud investigation linked to Somali-run businesses prompted a significant federal law enforcement action. Federal officials conducted raids on more than 20 locations in Minneapolis in April as part of a crackdown on the alleged illegal activities. The investigation gained public attention following reports by citizen journalist Nick Shirley, who brought attention to the network of businesses involved.

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Property Quiet Amid Growing Political Scrutiny

Immigration Questions Rise With Election Victory

>A press release from Fox NewsOver reported that reporters visited the Blooming Kids Child Care Center on Thursday to assess the current state of the facility. The report described the building and its surrounding area as quiet, with a nearby parking lot remaining mostly empty during the visit. This physical observation contrasts with the high-volume financial history of the establishment just a few years prior.>Beyond the financial controversies surrounding his former business, questions have emerged regarding the immigration status of Daisane's wife. Reports indicate that concerns about her legal standing in the United States have been raised in connection with his campaign and subsequent election victory. Meanwhile, other news outlets such as Breitbart News have continued to cover the developing story.