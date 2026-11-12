Minnesota dad, 3 sons found inside burning home died in murder-suicide: cops

A Minnesota dad and his three sons were found dead inside a burning home – before authorities revealed they died in a murder-suicide as opposed to the flames.

A Minnesota dad and his three sons were found dead inside a burning home – before authorities revealed they died in a murder-suicide rather than the flames.

Levi Christenson, 38, and his 14-year-old sons, Oliver and Felix Christenson – who are twins – and Calvin Christenson, 7, were found dead inside the Grand Meadow property, which had smoke billowing from it when first responders arrived at the scene Sunday morning, the The manner of Calvin, Oliver and Felix’s deaths has been ruled a homicide, while Levi died by suicide, cops said in a release Wednesday, which wasA dad and his three sons were found dead inside a burning home before cops revealed they died in a murder-suicide. Levi Christenson fatally shot his sons before turning the weapon on himself, Mower County Sheriff Steven Sandvik said, according to the Star Tribune.

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“The nature of this tragic and inconceivable tragedy occurring in a close-knit community has touched all parts of the community,” the sheriff’s office said. “We continue to ask that the privacy of all involved is respected during this extremely difficult time as the community comes together to help each other come to grips with this tragedy and work toward healing. ”“Lauren’s three boys were her entire world, her greatest blessings, and the light of her life.

Everything she did was rooted in the love she had for them,” DeeDee Payne, the fundraiser’s creator, said.

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“She was a truly spectacular mother who loved her boys beyond measure. Her love, dedication, and devotion to them were evident in everything she did.

“Those who know Lauren know just how much being their mom meant to her. Her boys were her pride and joy, her happiness, and the center of her universe. The love she has for them is something that will never fade. ”Payne shared pictures of Felix and Oliver in their football attire.

Felix Christenson, a freshman, was a running back for the Grand Meadow High School football team. Oliver Christenson, who wore the number 24 jersey, was also a running back for the school’s team – last starring in a 58-18 win against Bethlehem Academy on Oct. 21. Lauren Hosp couldn’t hide her pride for her twin boys in a now-heartbreaking social media post from 2017, which has since resurfaced in light of the tragedy.

“Could I possibly be a luckier Momma? ” she said, captioning a post of Oliver and Felix holding their student of the month certificates.

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“These two won student of the month for kindness – in separate classes, from separate teachers which knew the other had awarded their student). I have some amazing boys and I absolutely could not be more proud! ” If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or go to A dad and his three sons were found dead inside a burning home before cops revealed they died in a murder-suicide.