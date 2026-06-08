Minnesota Couple Accused of Sexual Abuse of Missing Teen Found Hidden in Bedroom

A Minnesota couple faces charges after a missing 14-year-old girl was discovered hidden in their home. The victim was found in a cardboard box following a late-night police response to neighbor reports. Explicit material was recovered from the suspects' phones, and the couple's own children were previously taken by Child Protective Services.

A disturbing case has emerged from Minnesota where a couple is accused of sexually abusing a missing 14-year-old girl. The victim was reported missing from her school on May 26.

Police initially spoke with the girl's father, who suggested she might be at a friend's home. Officers from the Oakdale Police Department visited the residence of Angeline, 47, who denied the teenager was present and claimed she would have driven the girl home if she had arrived.

However, after neighbors reported seeing a nearly naked girl outside the home around 1:30 a.m. on May 27, police returned. A neighbor described seeing the woman, Angeline, emerging from bushes naked from the waist up. A subsequent search of the home uncovered the girl hidden in a cardboard box under a pile of clothes in the bedroom. Authorities also discovered explicit photographs on the phones of Angeline and Andrew, showing the minor performing sexual acts with the adults.

The couple's teenage children were reportedly removed by Child Protective Services earlier in the year, yet the victim continued to visit the home. The community expresses shock and outrage, with one neighbor noting he had called police numerous times about the couple since they moved nearby four years ago. The incident underscores concerns about child welfare and the failure of prior interventions. Legal proceedings are pending as the suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This case highlights the importance of vigilant community reporting and thorough investigations to protect vulnerable minors





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Minnesota Child Abuse Sexual Assault Missing Teenager Oakdale Police

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