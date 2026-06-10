The city reports a $700 million cost from Operation Metro Surge, details assistance progRams, and calls for state legislative relief.

the city of Minneapolis released an updated assessment of the financial toll caused by Operation Metro Surge , revealing a total economic impact of roughly seven hundred million dollars.

This figure represents a significant increase from the two hundred three million dollars estimated earlier in February. The writeup, presented by a coalition of municipal officials on Wednesday, outlines the extensive hardships experienced by residents, small businesses, and entire neighborhoods. It details lost wages, heightened food insecurity and rising demand for mental health services, while also highlighting the resilience and mutual support that emerged within the community during the crisis.

The analysis shows that workers and businesses collectively suffered an estimated loss of six hundred seven million dollars, prompting the city to allocate substantial resources to mitigate the damage. In response to the crisis, Minneapolis deployed a range of assistance programs. Approximately sixty three million dollars was directed toward rent relief,helping families avoid displacement. An additional niNe million dollars was earmarked for food security initiatives, providing essential nutrition to households facing shortages.

Mental health support received seven million dollars, addressing the surge in anxiety, depression,and trauma among those affected. youth-focused programs, including safety and education efforts, were funded with two million dollars,while nearly ten million dollars covered the operational costs of city agencies managing the emergency response. The municipal small business resiliency fund played a crucial role in supporting local restaurants and retail stores, with license fee refunds already issued to close to twelve hundred businesses.

Metropolis officials encouraged residents to patronize these establishments to aid recovery. The writeup as well references external studies that underscore the broader economic fallout. A recent analysis by the University of San Diego indicated that Minneapolis restaurants lost just about eighty three million dollars in revenue, while retail outlets experienced losses exceeding sixty three million dollars and grocery stores spotted a reduction of twenty eight million dollars.

Data released by North Star Policy Action revealed that the state's leisure and hospitality sector shed roughly four thousand six hundred jobs and incurred seventy one million dollars in lost wages during the first quarter of the year, accounting for nearly nine percent of Minnesota's workforce. state Senator Bobby Joe Champion cited these findings as a compelling argument for the legislature to approve targeted economic relief measures. He expressed frustration that a recovery package passed by the Senate was ultimately blocked by House Republicans, emphasizing the ongoing need for support to fully restore the businesses still reeling from the federal operation.





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Minneapolis Operation Metro Surge Economic Impact Small Business Assistance State Relief

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas operation ends with 48 suspects charged for trafficking fentanyl and methNearly 50 alleged drug traffickers and violators have been arrested following an 18-month law enforcement operation targeting a narcotics network in West Texas, federal officials announced Monday.

Read more »

Monroe County human trafficking operation leads to 6 arrestsSix people were arrested following a human trafficking operation in Monroe County on June 4 and 5.

Read more »

Plano City Council approve $700 million in taxpayer funds to build new Dallas Stars arenaAt a Plano City Council meeting on Monday night, city leaders took the first steps towards bringing the Dallas Stars to the North Texas suburb.

Read more »

Six men arrested in two-day Monroe County human trafficking operationSix men are behind bars after a human trafficking sting led by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with help from multiple law enforcement agencies

Read more »