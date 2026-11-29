Minneapolis Uber driver Mohamed Yusuf dies from attack injuries
Mohamed Yusuf, an Uber driver attacked while picking up a passenger in northeast Minneapolis on November 14, died from his injuries Saturday. The suspect, Samit Apurva Patel, now faces amended charges of second-degree intentional murder after prosecutors initially declined a hate crime enhancement.
while on the job earlier this month in Minneapolis, died from his injuries Saturday, local officials and the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations confirmed.
Nov. 14 after picking up a passenger near a bar in northeast Minneapolis, according to a complaint filed in the case. Yusuf was on the phone with his brother at the time of the attack. left Yusuf with serious injuries and in a coma. The injuries included broken ribs, a broken leg, spinal injuries and a collapsed lung. Several organs had to be removed due to significant internal bleeding.
A few days after the attack, CAIR-MN called for a hate crime investigation; however, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office did not pursue a bias enhancement when charging Patel, stating the evidence"does not reach the necessary standard to pursue a bias enhancement.
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