Online curiosity played a big role in pushing Minneapolis into the top 10.

Minneapolis tied with Atlanta as the No. 10 U.S. city Americans want to move to, according to a new report. The city earned its ranking based on strong online search interest and more people moving into the Twin Cities area.

Beyond moving trends, recent studies and tourism data highlight Minneapolis' affordability compared to other metros, alongside its parks and high-quality healthcare. - More Americans are apparently searching for a fresh start in the Twin Cities, and population data suggests a lot of them are actually making theTo build its ranking, TrustedHousesitters compared 50 major U.S. cities. Researchers looked at U.S. Census data and monthly Google searches related to moving.

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Charlotte, North Carolina, claimed the top spot overall, directly ahead of Austin and Dallas, Texas. Online curiosity played a big role in pushing Minneapolis into the top 10. Searches for "moving to Minneapolis" and "living in Minneapolis" outpaced those for both Austin and Houston. , 7,690 more people moved into the Twin Cities metro from other parts of the country than people who moved away between July 2024 and July 2025.