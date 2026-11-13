Minky, Lola or who: Where does your blanket allegiance lie? The Tribune wants to know.

Like them or not, these cozy pieces of our state's culture seem firmly in the zeitgeist. What you think of the so-called “blanket wars”? Which brand do you prefer? And why do you think they have become such a thing in Utah?

The faux-fur blanket industry in Utah is crowded, with popular brands Minky Couture, Lola, Cozy Earth and others fighting to cover the market. The battle plays out maybe most obviously on Interstate 15 billboards , where the blankets are often featured alongside models.

But it’s also waged on reality TV, at sporting events, on award shows and social media, where influencers and institutions pick sides, even if just for a season. For this year’s Grammys and Emmys , it was Minky Couture in the official gift bag. But for the pre-Grammys lounge party , guests were getting Lola. Last year, Lola was the official blanket of the Utah Jazz , although there’s no longer signs of the partnership on either’s website this season.

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At this year’s highly touted college football rivalry match between the University of Utah and Brigham Young University, it was Minky Couture’s logo plastered around the sidelines. Lola is the official blanket of University of Texas Athletics , while Minky Couture has sided with the Dallas Cowboys. On social media, users chatter often about which blanket is better. Sometimes, they choose neither, opting for other Utah brands like Cozy Earth or Saranoni .

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Like them or not, these cozy pieces of our state’s culture seem firmly in the zeitgeist. So we want to know: What you think of these so-called “blanket wars”? Which brand do you prefer? And why do you think these faux-fur blankets have become such a thing in Utah?

Let us know. We appreciate you sharing your experiences, and take your privacy seriously. We will not publish your name without your consent.