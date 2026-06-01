Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds Make Stylish Appearance at MOCA Gala, Reflect on Their Relationship Journey

Actress Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds attended the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in LA, showcasing their coordinated fashion. The article explores their relationship timeline, from a phone introduction in 2022 to their present-day bond, highlighting Kelly's public praise for Reynolds' character and parenting.

Actress Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds made a stylish appearance at the annual Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 30.

Kelly, 45, dazzled in a vibrant orange Roland Mouret midi dress, featuring a fitted silhouette, complemented by delicate drop earrings and nude heels. Her look was finished with side-parted waves and understated glamour that highlighted her natural beauty. Reynolds, 38, matched her elegance in a light beige linen suit with a cropped, collarless jacket and wide-leg pleated trousers. He wore a simple black crew-neck shirt underneath and added dark sunglasses for a touch of sophistication.

The couple's romance has been a subject of interest since they confirmed their relationship in 2022. Reynolds revealed that a mutual friend introduced them following his divorce from Aja Volkman. They initially connected over the phone, sharing details about their lives, before deciding to meet in person.

Since then, they have been frequently spotted together, including at NBA Playoffs Game 5 between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in April, where they enjoyed a courtside seat. Their relationship became public after they were seen holding hands during a stroll in Los Angeles, shortly after having dinner together at Cafe Stella. Kelly has openly praised Reynolds, describing him as a healing presence in her life.

She shared in a heartfelt message that he embodies true masculinity-vulnerable, honest, and loving-and that his kindness, patience, and generosity have deeply impacted her. She also expressed admiration for his role as a father to his four children with his ex-wife, noting his dedication to co-parenting and his commitment to being a supportive figure for his family.

Reynolds, for his part, has spoken about the unique and somewhat unusual beginning of their relationship, emphasizing how their connection grew from a simple phone call to a meaningful partnership





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