Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds Make Red Carpet Debut After Three Years of Dating

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds finally made their red carpet debut as a couple on Saturday after over three years of dating. The couple attended the annual MOCA Gala, which was held at the Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles, California. Kelly dazzled in a cleavage-boosting orange sequin Roland Mouret dress and nude stilettos selected by stylist Ashley Afriyie. Reynolds opted for a black crewneck top beneath a khaki Jacquemus suit selected by stylist Mercedes Natalia. The couple has been dating for over three years and has been keeping a low profile. However, they finally made their red carpet debut at the MOCA Gala.

Minka Kelly and her boyfriend Dan Reynolds finally made their red carpet debut as a couple on Saturday after over three years of dating. The Friday Nights alum - turning 46 this month - and the 38-year-old Imagine Dragons frontman attended the annual MOCA Gala, which was held at the Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles, California.

Kelly dazzled in a cleavage-boosting orange sequin Roland Mouret dress and nude stilettos selected by stylist Ashley Afriyie. The Champagne Problems star accessorized with jewelry from Mociun and Nancy Newberg. Hairstylist Brittney Conkle coiffed Kelly's side-parted waves and make-up artist Maria Vargas brought out her natural beauty. Reynolds opted for a black crewneck top beneath a khaki Jacquemus suit selected by stylist Mercedes Natalia.

Minka Kelly and her boyfriend Dan Reynolds finally made their red carpet debut as a couple on Saturday after over three years of dating The Las Vegas-born belter certainly had the look of love as he gazed at the LA-born, Albuquerque-raised stunner. Reynolds legally separated from his wife Aja Volkman three months before he met Kelly through a mutual friend and they talked on the phone for a month before their first couple sighting on November 26, 2022 at Cafe Stella in Silver Lake.

The Cowboy singer and his 46-year-old ex-Egyptian bandmate welcomed four children - son Valentine, six, fraternal twin daughters Gia James and Coco Rae, nine, and daughter Arrow, 13 - during their decade-long marriage and the divorce was finalized in 2024. Kelly was said to have previously dated Trevor Noah, Jesse Williams, Josh Radnor, Sean Penn, Wilmer Valderrama, Derek Jeter, John Mayer, Chris Evans, Donald Faison and Taylor Kitsch.

The nepo baby of former Aerosmith guitarist Rick Dufay visibly bristled when asked about her relationship with Reynolds on the November 18th episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

'I feel very lucky, he's a really good guy,' Kelly offered. 'He's the best. ' Last year, the Mormon-raised singer filmed a cameo as the character Billy Brinks in episode nine of her Netflix series, Ransom Canyon.

The Friday Nights alum - turning 46 this month - and the 38-year-old Imagine Dragons frontman attended the annual MOCA Gala, which was held at the Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles, California Kelly dazzled in a cleavage-boosting orange sequin Roland Mouret dress and nude stilettos selected by stylist Ashley Afriyie The Champagne Problems star accessorized with jewelry from Mociun and Nancy Newberg Hairstylist Brittney Conkle coiffed Kelly's side-parted waves and make-up artist Maria Vargas brought out her natural beauty Reynolds opted for a black crewneck top beneath a khaki Jacquemus suit selected by stylist Mercedes Natalia The Las Vegas-born belter certainly had the look of love as he gazed at the LA-born, Albuquerque-raised stunner.

Reynolds legally separated from his wife Aja Volkman three months before he met Kelly through a mutual friend and they talked on the phone for a month before their first couple sighting on November 26, 2022 at Cafe Stella in Silver Lake The Cowboy singer and his 46-year-old ex-Egyptian bandmate welcomed four children - son Valentine, six, fraternal twin daughters Gia James and Coco Rae, nine, and daughter Arrow, 13 - during their decade-long marriage and the divorce was finalized in 2024 (pictured July 9) Kelly visibly bristled when asked about her relationship with Reynolds on the November 18th episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends 'I feel very lucky, he's a really good guy,' the nepo baby of former Aerosmith guitarist Rick Dufay offered.

'He's the best' (pictured November 6) Last year, the Mormon-raised singer filmed a cameo as the character Billy Brinks in episode nine of her Netflix series, Ransom Canyon Kelly is set to reprise her role as Quinn O'Grady and executive produce the second season of April Blair's romantic western based on the Jodi Thomas books, which premieres July 23 on the streaming giant Reynolds and his Grammy-winning pop rock band - featuring guitarist Wayne Sermon and bassist Ben McKee - are next scheduled to headline the FIFA Fan Festival Monterrey, which is held at Fundidora Park in Mexico on June 21 (pictured in 2025) Kelly is set to reprise her role as Quinn O'Grady and executive produce the second season of April Blair's romantic western based on the Jodi Thomas books, which premieres July 23 on the streaming giant.

Reynolds and his pop rock band - featuring guitarist Wayne Sermon and bassist Ben McKee - are next scheduled to headline the FIFA Fan Festival Monterrey, which is held at Fundidora Park in Mexico on June 21. The Grammy-winning act pull 55.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and they've sold over 74 million albums worldwide





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