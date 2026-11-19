Ministry of Justice officials received bonuses totaling £100,000 despite massive court backlogs and prisoner release controversies, sparking taxpayer backlash.

The Ministry of Justice distributed a bonus pool reaching £100,000 among top departmental officials during a period marked by significant operational failures and public outcry. This financial decision occurred while the department navigated the controversies surrounding the early release of prisoners and faced a severe backlog in the Crown Court system. The revelation emerged from the latest annual accounts published by the Ministry of Justice on Tuesday, which detailed performance-related payments made to senior staff in the 2025/26 financial year.

Bonus Distribution Amid Operational Crisis

Eight senior mandarins within the department received individual bonus payments ranging from £5,000 to £20,000. These awards were granted during a twelve-month period where the Ministry of Justice oversaw the early release of 43,610 prisoners who had served only 40 per cent of their sentences. This early release scheme was implemented by the Government to alleviate extreme overcrowding in jails but has since drawn sharp criticism from campaigners and the public alike.

Also read HHS Awards $3M to USAging for Senior Nutrition Center

The financial disclosures also highlighted substantial departmental losses totaling more than £66million for the financial year. The Ministry of Justice reported that these losses comprised £38.5million in constructive losses, £22.5million in administrative write-offs, and £3.8million in fruitless payments. The constructive losses were primarily attributed to the prison capacity programme, specifically the write-off of construction costs for projects at existing prison sites that were subsequently descoped.

Senior Leadership Compensation Details

Amy Rees, who served as the head of HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS), received a bonus between £10,000 and £15,000 in 2025/26. The Ministry of Justice stated this payment was linked to her performance in the previous financial year, paid out in the current one. Ms Rees departed her role in April 2025 to become the interim permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice and is now the chief executive of Homes England.

Advertisement

Other senior officials to receive bonuses in the last financial year included James McEwen, the permanent successor to Ms Rees at HMPPS, and Nick Goodwin. Mr Goodwin served as the boss of HM Courts and Tribunals Service until August this year. The distribution of these funds has drawn scrutiny given the simultaneous struggles of the justice system to manage its vast operational challenges and delays.

Campaigner Backlash and Political Response

Campaigners have publicly called for the Ministry of Justice to halt bonus payments to senior staff until the prisons crisis is resolved. John O'Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, argued that the department's mandarins should not receive bonuses while convicts are walking free. He emphasized that the prisons system is falling apart and that bosses should not expect performance pay until they deliver the extra places and improved efficiency promised by ministers.

Mr O'Connell described the bonuses as evidence of a Whitehall-wide culture of rewarding shoddy performance that needs to stop immediately. He asserted that the justice system's failures, including the chaotic prisoner releases, constitute clear evidence that the department is not meeting its core obligations to the public. This sentiment reflects a broader frustration among taxpayers regarding the allocation of public funds during times of institutional failure.

Ministry Defense and Systemic Improvements

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice defended the bonus payments, stating that the salaries of senior civil servants are in line with civil service guidelines. The department argued that these guidelines balance affordability with the need to attract high-calibre people to deliver quality services that represent true value to the taxpayer. The spokesperson insisted that the department is pulling every lever to fix the justice system, including building 14,000 new prison spaces.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Justice also highlighted efforts to address the Crown Court backlog, which currently stands at more than 80,000 cases. Additionally, the department cited boosted victim support funding reaching record levels as part of its comprehensive strategy to restore confidence in the justice system. Despite these claims, the immediate financial transparency regarding executive compensation continues to fuel debate over accountability and priority within the government department.