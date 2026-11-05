Ministry of Defence Reviews Rafi Hottak Compensation Case

The Ministry of Defence is reviewing the compensation claim of Rafi Hottak after his application was rejected due to bureaucratic technicalities regarding proof of address. This decision has sparked outrage among MPs and veterans.

Government ministers have intervened to demand a common-sense approach to a compensation case for Rafi Hottak, a former Afghan interpreter who suffered severe injuries while serving with British forces. The Ministry of Defence is now urgently reviewing his application after officials initially rejected his claim on the grounds that he submitted a council tax bill instead of a utility bill as proof of address.

Bureaucratic Rejection of Valid Evidence

Rafi Hottak, a thirty-nine-year-old resident of the Midlands, applied for compensation under the Ex-Gratia Medical Payments scheme established in two thousand thirteen. His application was deemed invalid because administrative staff at the Ministry of Defence insisted that only a utility bill would satisfy their specific documentation requirements for proof of residence.

Also read Ministry of Defence Rejects British Interpreter Rafi Hottak's Compensation Claim

Mr Hottak, who now works as a chartered accountant, submitted his up-to-date council tax bill along with his UK driving license and British passport. He was astonished to receive a formal response stating that his claim would not be considered because he failed to supply the exact type of document requested, despite the council tax bill clearly displaying his name and current address.

Widespread Outcry from Political Leaders

The revelation of this bureaucratic error has triggered immediate anger among former members of the military, campaigners, and Members of Parliament who advocate for former Afghan allies. Ahmad, an ex-translator who survived Taliban torture, described the handling of the case as shameful and called on Defence Secretary Wes Streeting to resolve the injustice.

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Tom Tugendhat, the Conservative foreign affairs spokesman and an Afghan veteran, stated that it is wrong to abandon those who fought alongside British troops. Similarly, Liberal Democrat MP Mike Martin argued that Mr Hottak had a bona fide case that was being frustrated by rigid adherence to digital processing rules rather than human judgment.

Mr Tugendhat emphasized that Rafi fought with British forces and cannot be abandoned by the nation he served. Mike Martin called for ministers to cut through the administrative morass and act urgently on the claim, noting that the situation appeared to be a failure of discretion rather than a lack of eligibility.

Serving Behind Enemy Lines and Severe Injuries

The case of Rafi Hottak highlights the extreme dangers faced by local interpreters working in conflict zones. In November two thousand seven, he was blown up by a Taliban bomb during a patrol in Helmand, an explosion that also killed a British officer serving alongside him.

Mr Hottak sustained life-changing injuries that required one hundred and sixty stitches to treat. Despite being blown into the air with blood pumping from his wounds, he continued to translate for British soldiers who were under intense fire. His duties included conducting operations behind enemy lines with the SAS and SBS, for which he received official praise.

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Professor Sara de Jong, a founding member of the Sulha Alliance, which supports former Afghan interpreters, criticized the Ministry of Defence treatment as adding insult to injury. She argued that the bureaucratic rejection disregarded the profound trauma and physical sacrifices made by individuals like Mr Hottak.

Impact on Veterans and Future Compensation

Rafi Hottak has expressed that he is overwhelmed by the messages of support and hopes for good news regarding the review of his case. He stated that he suffers daily from his injuries and the trauma of regular flashbacks to the moment he was injured in a firefight.

The father-of-four remains ready to provide any further evidence required by the Ministry of Defence. He noted that in his professional career, banks, solicitors, and government bodies routinely accept council tax bills as valid proof of address, making the rejection by the Defence department appear illogical.

Luke Pollard, the Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, is responsible for overseeing the review of this and several similar cases. The Ministry of Defence stated that it remains committed to honoring its promises to eligible Afghans who worked alongside UK Armed Forces.