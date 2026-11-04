Ministry of Defence Rejects British Interpreter Rafi Hottak's Compensation Claim

The UK government denied compensation to wounded former Afghan interpreter Rafi Hottak, citing an invalid council tax bill despite his heroic service and severe injuries.

A former British Army interpreter from Afghanistan, Rafi Hottak, has been denied government compensation for injuries sustained during active combat, following a bureaucratic rejection based on his proof of address documents. The Ministry of Defence (MOD) stated that Mr. Hottak's application under the Ex-Gratia Medical Payments Scheme was invalid because he submitted a council tax bill instead of a utility bill, despite the former translator providing multiple other forms of identification.

Bureaucratic Rejection of Valid Address Proof

The Ministry of Defence explicitly informed the 39-year-old accountant that his case would not be considered for financial support because he failed to supply a standard utility bill to verify his current residence in the United Kingdom. Mr. Hottak had provided a council tax bill displaying his name and address, along with his UK driving licence and British passport, yet the government agency deemed these documents insufficient for the compensation claim. This administrative decision was made despite the widespread acceptance of council tax bills as valid proof of address by banks, solicitors, and other government bodies across the country.

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In response to the rejection, Mr. Hottak noted the irony of the situation, highlighting that his professional expertise as a chartered accountant involves assisting clients with similar documentation requirements for various official entities. He expressed devastation that the government would disregard a widely recognized legal document after he endured such severe physical trauma while serving alongside British forces. The MOD initially insisted on the specific type of utility bill, ignoring the other robust identification materials provided by the applicant.

Devastating Injuries From 2007 Taliban Blast

Rafi Hottak suffered catastrophic injuries in a Taliban bomb explosion on November 14, 2007, in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, an event that also killed his close friend and commanding officer, Captain John McDermid. The blast required Mr. Hottak to undergo 160 stitches to treat wounds to his stomach, upper body, head, both arms, face, neck, and left shoulder. A British surgeon at the time warned him that his injuries and the associated trauma would be lifelong, a prognosis that has proven accurate as he continues to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

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Despite being blown into the air and suffering profuse bleeding, Mr. Hottak continued to translate for British soldiers who were under intense fire from the Taliban, demonstrating exceptional bravery on the frontlines. The attack occurred just three days after Remembrance Day nineteen years ago, a date that underscores the long-standing commitment of successive UK governments to never forget those loyal to Britain during the two-decade conflict. Captain McDermid's death remains a significant personal loss for Mr. Hottak, who viewed his fallen colleague as a friend and mentor during their shared service.

Political Outcry and Heroic Military Service Record

Shadow Foreign Secretary and former security minister Tom Tugendhat MP publicly criticized the Ministry of Defence decision, stating that Rafi Hottak fought alongside British troops and the government cannot abandon him now. Mr. Tugendhat's intervention highlights the political tension surrounding the treatment of local staff who assisted UK forces during the Afghanistan war, with many arguing that moral obligations outweigh bureaucratic technicalities. The Shadow Foreign Secretary emphasized that Mr. Hottak's service was indispensable and that denying his claim contradicts the values of loyalty and gratitude promoted by UK leaders.

During his deployment, Mr. Hottak was regarded as a hero among British troops, serving as the eyes and ears of his comrades while working shoulder-to-shoulder on dangerous frontlines. His duties included conducting operations behind enemy lines with the Special Air Service (SAS) and Special Boat Service (SBS), tasks that earned him high praise from his commanders. Military translators played a critical role in the UK's strategy, facilitating communication and intelligence gathering that was vital for the success of joint operations against the Taliban.

Ongoing Health Struggles and Campaign for Colleagues

After recovering from his initial injuries, Mr. Hottak returned to work at the British base in Kabul as a supervisor for all interpreters, a role that also involved returning the bodies of killed colleagues to their families. He has faced numerous death threats and Taliban revenge attacks, including the shooting of his family home, which forced him to seek sanctuary in Britain. He was granted asylum in 2011 and has since become a leading campaigner for the rights of former Afghan interpreters, giving evidence to both Labour and Conservative governments as well as Parliamentary committees.

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Mr. Hottak continues to suffer from severe health issues resulting from the 2007 blast, including flashbacks, nightmares, ongoing pain, emotional distress, hearing and vision problems, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). When his compensation application was rejected, he immediately sent copies of further utility bills and highlighted that his address was also verified on his driving licence. He also provided the MOD's own statement confirming that a British officer had been killed and an interpreter injured during the attack, yet the scheme was ultimately closed to his claim, leaving him without the financial support he believes he is entitled to receive.