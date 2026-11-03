Ministry of Defence Accepts HSE Censure Over Private Jethro Watson-Pickering Death

The UK Ministry of Defence has accepted a formal Health and Safety Executive censure following the fatal 2021 Scimitar tank accident involving Private Jethro Watson-Pickering.

The Ministry of Defence has formally accepted a Crown Censure from the Health and Safety Executive regarding the death of Private Jethro Watson-Pickering. This highest-level sanction addresses serious health and safety failings linked to a defective Scimitar light tank that caused the soldier's death five years ago. General Sir Roly Walker, Chief of the General Staff, delivered a formal apology to the family at Army Headquarters in Andover.

Details Of The HSE Censure And Official Apology

The Health and Safety Executive issued this censure because the Ministry of Defence failed to implement a safe system of driving the modified armored vehicle. The regulator found that the MoD did not take all reasonably practicable steps to control risks to its employees, a failure that directly contributed to the fatal injury of the twenty-three-year-old soldier. General Walker accepted the censure and expressed deep regret for the Army's failings that led to the tragedy.

Also read Saudi US Defence Ministers Discuss Houthi Threats and Regional De-escalation

During the ceremony at Andover, General Walker stood before Private Jethro Watson-Pickering's family, including his mother, Moira Watson-Pickering. He stated that the Army failed to properly assess risks, failed in training instructions, and failed to provide a safe vehicle for duty. He emphasized that no changes can undo the loss of a young life, offering sincere condolences to the family and friends of the fallen soldier.

Mechanism Of The Fatal Tank Malfunction

The fatal incident occurred on October 15, 2021, during a training exercise on Salisbury Plain. Private Watson-Pickering was driving the Scimitar tank with his head and shoulders exposed in a head-up position, which is common for visibility in non-tactical situations. The fault-prone gun barrel collided with a tree while he was maneuvering, causing the turret to enter a violent rotation.

Advertisement

This unexpected movement struck the soldier in the head, resulting in catastrophic injuries that proved fatal. Two other soldiers were seriously injured in the same accident. The investigation confirmed that modifications to the gun barrel had created a significant risk of collision with the driver's head when the vehicle was operated in this exposed position.

History Of Neglected Safety Warnings And Near Misses

Health and Safety Executive inspector Emma O'Hara highlighted that the Ministry of Defence ignored clear indicators of danger before the tragedy occurred. An earlier report revealed that the turret had been widened to accommodate extra onboard storage equipment, which increased the risk of collision. There were at least three previous near-miss accidents involving this widened turret, dating back to 2008, more than thirteen years before Private Jethro Watson-Pickering died.

One prior incident in 2015 required a driver to receive hospital treatment after striking a tree. Another earlier event involved fittings coming loose and causing the turret to rotate without warning. An internal military report published in 2022 found that these previous incidents were not properly investigated. Risk assessments were not reviewed, and no changes were made to mitigate the known danger of unintentional turret rotation.

Current Vehicle Status And Ongoing Campaign For Safety

The Ministry of Defence has accepted all recommendations from service inquiries following the death of Private Watson-Pickering. The Army instructed soldiers to stop driving tanks in a head-up position immediately. The Scimitar armoured vehicle was subsequently withdrawn from United Kingdom service in 2023. This withdrawal came after an inquest into the death was adjourned pending these safety corrections.

Advertisement

Private Jethro Watson-Pickering was from Boosbeck, near Redcar, Teesside. His mother, Moira Watson-Pickering, a mother of four, continues to campaign to ensure that no other soldiers lose their lives in training incidents. She has publicly stated that families give their most precious possession, their sons and daughters, to serve the country and expect them to be safe while learning their job. The death of Private Watson-Pickering was one of five soldiers who died in vehicle incidents involving known defects between 2017 and 2022.