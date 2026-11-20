Philly's Ministry of Awe debuts an interactive holiday light show called 'Miracle on 3rd' to fill the void left by the hiatus of the historic Wanamaker Christmas Light Show.

Families across the Delaware Valley seeking holiday traditions this season face a significant change, as the iconic Wanamaker Christmas Light Show has taken a hiatus for the first time in more than 70 years. To address the community's need for seasonal wonder, the Ministry of Awe in Old City Philadelphia has launched a new interactive attraction titled 'Miracle on 3rd.' This high-tech installation aims to replicate the communal magic long associated with the Wanamaker tradition, utilizing advanced projection and video-mapping technologies to transform visitors into animated holiday spirits.

High-Tech Interactive Holiday Experience

The Ministry of Awe, a six-story immersive art exhibit housed in a 19th-century bank, opened its doors in March and has quickly established itself as a unique cultural destination. Located on Third Street, the venue chose to name its new holiday show 'Miracle on 3rd' as a direct nod to its physical address. Unlike the traditional blinking lightbulb displays of the past, this spectacle relies on cutting-edge digital artistry to engage guests. The experience is designed to be a mapless labyrinth of sculpture, video, painting, and theater, reflecting the diverse artistic vision of its creators.

Also read Target reports 3rd-straight quarter of growth, best in 5 years

More than 100 local artists collaborated on the exhibit, which was conceptualized by prominent Philadelphia muralist Meg Saligman. Saligman selected the Ministry of Awe as the venue for this new tradition because it already specializes in creating moments of awe and collective exchange. She expressed hope that the show would bring back some of the spirit that the Wanamaker light show once provided to the region. Although this is the first year for the new event, Saligman noted that the team intends to grow the attraction annually to further enhance the holiday feeling for attendees.

Community Engagement and Artistic Collaboration

The entrance atrium of the Ministry of Awe has been transformed into a space of communal participation, decorated with Christmas ornaments donated by the local community. Saligman announced an open call for guests to contribute items ranging from the ordinary to the extraordinary, which now hang from the high ceilings. This initiative encourages visitors to physically engage with the space and leave a tangible mark on the holiday display. The atmosphere is designed to foster a sense of shared experience, moving beyond passive observation into active contribution.

Advertisement

Throughout the venue, walls feature large white angel wings where guests can write down miracles they have experienced in their lives. Examples of these personal entries include finding a life partner and stories of family immigration, such as a grandmother arriving from Armenia in 1915. Saligman invited anyone who felt they had witnessed something miraculous to share their story, allowing these narratives to grow and evolve throughout the season. In addition to the wings, a large beige orb resembling a moon hangs in the atrium, allowing visitors to project their faces onto it for a humorous visual effect.

The Heavens Room and Spatial Pixel Technology

The core of the holiday attraction takes place in a room known as 'The Heavens,' which features ceilings permanently decorated with fantastical murals painted by Saligman. Spatial Pixel design studio, co-owned by Violet Whitney and William Martin, has utilized artificial intelligence to bring this space to life. Their technology projects digital snow and adds interactive elements that respond to the presence of guests. Whitney and Martin also served as the creative forces behind 'Miracle on 3rd,' elevating the experience from a static display to a dynamic performance.

Inside 'The Heavens,' globes containing video cameras track the body movements of participants and project them onto the walls as glowing spirits. These digital avatars lack feet, appearing as point-bottomed figures similar to Casper the Ghost. Guests can move the arms and heads of their spirit avatars to interact with the environment. At various intervals, visitors can use their avatars to hang colored Christmas lights around the virtual room or throw digital snowballs, a feature that attendees identified as the most enjoyable aspect of the show.

Operational Details and Admission Information

The 'Miracle on 3rd' show runs for approximately eight minutes and is accompanied by soaring holiday music. Participants are told that they can control different instruments in the soundtrack through their movements, though the effect of this interaction can be difficult to discern. William Martin clarified that the system uses live feeds rather than recorded video, stating that the guest's virtual skeleton is being observed in real-time. This ensures privacy while maintaining the immediate responsiveness required for the interactive display.

Advertisement

The new holiday show will be available at the Ministry of Awe from November 20 through January 15. Performances occur every half hour, allowing for a steady flow of guests throughout the day. Tickets to enter the Ministry cost $29.99 for adults, which is required to access the holiday show. Children aged 12 and under receive free entry to both the Ministry and the holiday show from November 27 to January 15. Saligman welcomed all guests regardless of their status, stating that the venue would take both the naughty and the nice for this inaugural season.